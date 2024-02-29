Happiest Minds partners with Secureworks to deliver next-gen XDR Services

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has joined the Secureworks® Global MSSP Partner program to meet the growing customer demand for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services across the globe.

Organizations of all sizes across industries are tackling a litany of cybersecurity challenges as they seek to responsibly manage their cyber risk. Most notable are rapidly decreasing dwell times, now less than 24 hours, which makes the speed of response ever more important. However, cybersecurity is in the midst of a pronounced skills crisis, which is inhibiting security teams’ ability to scale and deliver the outcomes businesses need. Working with Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), Happiest Minds empowers organizations to bolster their cyber defences, build cyber resiliency and respond rapidly to multiple threats across an expanding attack surface to protect all IT assets – now and in the future.

Happiest Minds’ expertise in delivering tailored cybersecurity solutions across industries, combined with Taegis™ XDR platform’s capabilities in future-proofing the security operations, to provide unparalleled, cutting-edge Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with the following tangible benefits:

Effective detection of unknown and advanced threats with detailed insights into malicious activities.

Provides a complete view of the threats across your endpoints, network, & and cloud data with faster ROI visibility.

Customized interactive central dashboard with online reporting that provides unmatched visibility of the threat landscape.

Faster time to respond with integrated SOAR capabilities and hundreds of pre-built playbooks for the most commonly used response actions.

Based on its early analysis, Happiest Minds anticipates that its customers will benefit from a 90% reduction in the meantime to detect and meantime to respond with the integration of next-gen SOAR capabilities as well as a 60% reduction in a remediation team effort with customized workflow-based automation.

Ram Mohan, President & CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, “The need for robust cybersecurity measures in today’s digital landscape is more critical than ever. Along with Secureworks, we are poised to anticipate, mitigate, and combat evolving cyber threats with unparalleled precision and resilience.”

Happiest Minds’ Cybersecurity Services has a proven track record of enhancing the cybersecurity posture of its clients through tailored offerings that align with each business’ unique needs and challenges. Through the effective combination of cutting-edge technology, proactive threat intelligence, and skilled professionals, their solutions have demonstrated tangible results in safeguarding against sophisticated cyber-attacks and delivering unparalleled cybersecurity excellence.

Chris Bell, VP, Corporate Development and Strategy, Secureworks, said, “Happiest Minds works with some of the most forward-thinking brands in the world, who’ve placed emphasis on reducing their cyber risk with advanced solutions. Together with Happiest Minds’ next-gen automation platform, Taegis will deliver superior detection and unmatched response, fueled by petabytes of threat data, AI capabilities and human intelligence. Combined, these elements will optimize cyber defenses, whilst exponentially reducing a customer’s organizational risk.”

