Over 80 Unique Michelin Star Dishes & Culinary Delights to Pamper Flyers at SpiceJet

Flying is no longer about moving from one destination to another. Rather, it’s a journey of the senses and soul, which promises to tantalize the taste buds and create lasting memories. Imagine savouring delectable and mouthwatering culinary delights that not only elevate the mood, but also empower girls with education and add a dash of fun with specially curated kids’ meals alongside a healthy array of unique dishes drawn from Michelin-starred chefs and noted cuisine kings. SpiceJet is pulling all stops to pamper its flyers by offering a carefully crafted menu of over 80 sumptuous hot meals sandwiches, munchies, ready-to-eat items, Jain meals and beverages.

Masterfully curated by Michelin-starred chef, author and filmmaker Vikas Khanna, this delectable addition to our onboard menu consists of four delightful dishes – Chicken Aloo Bukhara Biryani, Vegetable Biryani, Chicken Khurchan Roll and Paneer Bhurji Roll. A part of the proceeds from the sale of these new additions goes towards an NGO that promotes girl education in India.

India’s rich history of flavours is there for the taking via Karim’s straight from the Mughal kitchen to your tray, with scrumptious Chicken Reshmi Seekh Kebabs, Chicken Malai Tikkas, Chicken Tikkas and Chicken Shami Kebabs.

For the young flyers, the airline has curated a unique kid-friendly meal that comes in an airplane-shaped bag, featuring a veg burger, ragi bites, a chocolate bar, and a juice. SpiceJet has also tailored Navratri culinary offerings specifically for the festive Navratra period. There’s also a variety of selections for the health-conscious as well, such as low-calorie salads, gluten-free meals, and diabetic-friendly options.

For those with a taste for the finer things in life, there’s a special Chef’s Choice section in the menu. After pre-booking their favourite item from these exotic Indian and world cuisine fares, passengers can savour them on their next flight. Other delectable dishes include Vegetable Pasta in Neapolitan Sauce, Chinese specialties like Chicken Schezwan on a bed of fried rice, and the tantalizing Tawa Fish Masala. For a healthy and satisfying option, there’s Vegetable Millet Daliya, while the Chicken in Red Thai Curry, offers exotic flavours. There’s also a choice of savouring a lean and succulent Grilled Chicken Breast with Mushroom Sauce.

