mPokket’s 8th Anniversary Celebrations Turn Green: Company Unveils CSR Plantation Drive

As mPokket celebrated its 8th Anniversary, the Company highlighted its journey of empowering growth, innovation and community engagement. The digital lender remains focused on its commitment to environmental sustainability through a meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. To mark this milestone, mPokket announced the launch of its CSR initiative aimed at planting saplings across various locations.

Motivated by a desire to contribute to environmental conservation, mPokket plans to plant 1000 saplings, each aged between 2 to 3 years, ensuring their ability to thrive and produce fruits. Approximately 200 saplings have been planted in the Kolkata area, with the remaining 800 to be planted across other regions in the upcoming months. The entire team of mPokket and their families will be joining hands to protect the environment via seamless participation across diverse locations. This initiative underscores mPokket’s deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship and community welfare.

Reflecting on the occasion, Gaurav Jalan, CEO & Founder of mPokket said, “Celebrating eight years of mPokket is not just about recognizing our achievements but also about acknowledging the dedication and hard work of our team members, whose relentless efforts have propelled us to where we are today. As a socially conscious firm, we recognize our duty to actively contribute to sustainable practices. Planting saplings is an investment in our planet’s future as well as a testament to mPokket’s commitment to giving back to the communities we serve. As we reflect on our journey so far, we pledge to remain committed to driving positive change and creating lasting impact in the communities within our operational areas.”

Besides the CSR initiative, mPokket’s 8th Anniversary celebrations included vibrant gatherings in Kolkata and Bangalore, where employees came together to commemorate the Company’s ongoing journey. These events featured live performances by renowned bands such as Bandeh and Akhi Roti and provided opportunities for employees to connect and celebrate their shared success. While the Company celebrates its achievements and growth over the past 8 years, it remains dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainability and social responsibility within the organization.