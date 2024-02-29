Alkem Laboratories Raises Awareness of Rare Lung Diseases on World Rare Disease Day 2024

As the world prepares to observe World Rare Disease Day on February 29, 2024, the focus is on the critical need to tackle rare lung diseases affecting individuals globally. This day serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by those living with rare conditions and emphasizes the urgency of raising awareness, promoting research, and improving access to care for individuals battling rare lung diseases.

Rare diseases present a significant health challenge globally, affecting an estimated 3.5–5.9% of the world’s population, which corresponds to 263 to 446 million people worldwide. However, an estimated 72 to 96 million people in India suffer from rare diseases.[1],2 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) maintains the National Registry for Rare Diseases, which collects epidemiological data on rare diseases. Until October 31, 2021, 4,001 rare disease cases had been identified.3

India faces a significant burden of rare lung diseases; the national burden of Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILDs) was estimated to be 0.45–0.89 million.4 Recent studies further highlight the prevalence of rare lung and obstructive airway diseases, adding to the growing concern.

Alkem Laboratories, through its “Healthy Lungs Initiative,” has been at the forefront of addressing these challenges. This comprehensive program focuses on raising awareness, promoting preventive measures, and facilitating access to diagnosis and treatment for various respiratory conditions, including rare lung diseases.

In support of World Rare Disease Day, Alkem Laboratories is organizing patient education programs across India. These programs aim to provide valuable information and resources to individuals and families affected by rare lung diseases, empowering them to better understand and manage their conditions. Additionally, Alkem Laboratories is conducting awareness campaigns on social media through its initiative, Healthy Lungs, reaching a broader audience and fostering community engagement in the fight against rare lung diseases.

Alkem Laboratories confirms its commitment to improving lung health and assisting those impacted by rare lung diseases. Through ongoing efforts such as the Healthy Lungs Initiative, the firm remains committed to making a significant difference in the lives of those suffering from uncommon lung diseases.