SportsRecruits and Alliance Fastpitch Partner to Expand Softball Recruiting Network

New York, NY – Feb. 27, 2024 – Alliance Fastpitch, a national organizing body for travel softball, has teamed up with SportsRecruits, the leading college recruiting network, to provide a connected recruiting experience for softball athletes, guardians, youth coaches, and college coaches. Every high school aged athlete will receive a free recruiting profile that includes unlimited video storage, highlight editing, and college research tools to help them commit to their best fit college. SportsRecruits profiles will also power the onsite evaluation experience for college coaches at all Alliance Fastpitch national events, as well as a growing list of premier tournaments and showcases.

“The partnership between SportsRecruits and Alliance Fastpitch is going to transform the recruiting experience for softball athletes,” said Jami Lobpries, Alliance Fastpitch CEO. “Both organizations are committed to putting the student-athlete at the forefront and both are very innovative and forward thinking in our connected approach. I’m excited for our partnership to further our mission of connecting all levels of softball, especially in the area of recruiting that’s so important for our athletes and families.”

Through this partnership, Alliance Fastpitch athletes will receive comprehensive recruiting education, from webinars to blog posts, in-depth topics to quick tips. Club coaches also have the opportunity to join SportsRecruits as a team, giving them the tools and insights to help guide their athletes through each step of the recruiting process.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with many Alliance Fastpitch clubs for almost a decade and are excited to broaden our impact, helping more student-athletes take control of their recruiting process,” said Steven Mahon, Director of Sales at SportsRecruits. “By providing EventBeacon to college coaches at all Alliance National events, we’re also creating a more cohesive experience for both athletes and college coaches, connecting the recruiting that happens on and off the field.”

The first webinar for student-athletes will take place on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at 7:30PM EST. Register here. EventBeacon will be available to college coaches starting at the Super Cup Finals on July 2nd, 2024 in Aurora, CO.

Founded in 2020, the Alliance Fastpitch is a national league system focused on organizing and unifying fastpitch softball through our regional Member Leagues and our cohesive network of athletes, coaches, and parents. It is our goal to drive athlete-centric programming and development-based resources that raise the standard for our sport. The Alliance Fastpitch is the result of grassroots collaboration and a vision for change by youth fastpitch leaders across the country. The nine Member Leagues within the Alliance Fastpitch include the Pacific Coast Fastpitch League, Heart of America Fastpitch League, Northeast Fastpitch League, Rocky Mountain Fastpitch League, Southeastern Fastpitch League, Texas Fastpitch League, Northwest Fastpitch League, Atlantic Coast Fastpitch League, and the Central Fastpitch League.

Follow The Alliance Fastpitch on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and visit our website thealliancefastpitch.com. If you are looking to join a Member League within The Alliance Fastpitch, register your team here member.thealliancefastpitch.com.

SportsRecruits is the leading college athletic recruiting network, connecting student-athletes, clubs, high schools, event operators, and college coaches in the recruiting process. Every year, millions of connections are made between student-athletes and college coaches in our network, resulting in commitments to the best academic and athletic institutions. For more information, visit sportsrecruits.com.

