TechInvention Lifecare announces the ground breaking of its state-of-the-art Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures

MUMBAI, INDIA, Feb 28, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – In a significant stride towards enhancing global health security and pandemic preparedness, TechInvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce the ground breaking of its Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures (GCMC) with an investment of approx. USD 15 million. The centre is strategically located close to the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai, India.

Prototype – Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures (GCMC)

GCMC has been acknowledged for its global significance at the 2nd World Local Production Forum in The Hague on 6-8 November 2023, organized by the WHO. The objective of GCMC is well aligned to WHO’s call to action, CEPI’s 100 days mission, India’s National Biotechnology Development Strategy (2020-2025), and other global key initiatives.

This facility will serve the needs of both public and private organizations, such as academic institutes, start-ups, MSMEs, and R&D organizations, to provide a comprehensive ecosystem, facilitating the transition from R&D to GMP-scale production for pre-clinical/clinical batches with required regulatory approvals.

GCMC is a unique eco-friendly centre to cater to crucial medical countermeasures—the entire cycle of vaccine development, from strain to supply, biotherapeutics and diagnostics for both human and veterinary segments, while ensuring sustainable manufacturing. This initiative aligns with the One Health approach, emphasizing the interconnection between human, animal, and environmental health.

Mr. Syed S. Ahmed, Director and CEO of TechInvention, expressed, “The current challenges posed in biologics equity arise from the disparity in translational research dissemination from the centres of excellence to the regional manufacturing ‘hub and spoke’ model setups. We believe that GCMC would be the needed intervention, strengthening the hubs by providing ‘scaled-up’, regulatory-approved, cost-effective, and free of IP infringement biosolutions sourced from both indigenous research and centres of excellence worldwide”.

TechInvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. distinguishes itself as a unique Indian biotech company, supporting the ‘One Health’ concept by integrating three pivotal interventions: diagnostics, vaccines, and biotherapeutics, catering to both human and veterinary sectors. Its innovation is dedicated to advancing global health through novel solutions. With a focus on research and development, the company is committed to addressing the health challenges that may emerge in the future.

