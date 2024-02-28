Author Gregory Lobdell’s New Book, “The Berean’s Guide to the Time of the End,” Reminds Readers There is No Greater Gift in Life Than to Recognize the Gift of Eternity

Gregory Lobdell has completed his new book, “The Berean’s Guide to the Time of the End”: an insightful and enlightening guide that offers information to readers seeking to make themselves ready for the end times.

Author Gregory Lobdell writes, “The Berean spirit is a search for biblical truth at the most significant moments in man’s history. You can recognize this spirit in the deep interest and readiness of those caught up in the search for confirmation of divine direction in the only written document promising an eternal existence for man, the Holy Scriptures.”

He continues, “In the first century, Bereans from the ancient Greek city of Berea made their commitment to search the Scriptures for confirmation of the apostle Paul’s teachings. Fifteen hundred years later, Martin Luther’s posting of his Ninety-Five Theses challenged Catholic dogma in the second historic commitment to scriptural truth. Now in the twenty-first century, modern-day Bereans find their spiritual compass in Daniel’s ‘Time of the End,’ where Daniel is instructed to ‘close up and seal’ the words of the scroll until the time of the end (Daniel 12).”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gregory Lobdell’s new book encourages readers to consider and choose their eternal destinies.

Readers can purchase “The Berean’s Guide to the Time of the End” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.