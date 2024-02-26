Four Seasons Hotel Nashville Adds to Food and Beverage Leadership Team

The five-star Hotel welcomes a new Executive Chef and Pastry Chef to continue delivering world-class culinary experiences



Nashville, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, the luxury five-star property in the heart of downtown Nashvilles SoBro neighbourhood, announces the addition of key personnel to lead the Hotels dynamic food and beverage initiatives, including overseeing signature dining concepts Mimo Restaurant and Bar and Rivire Rooftop, as well as banquets and in-room dining.

This includes:

Francesco Greco, as Executive Chef

Hector Llompart, as Pastry Chef

A native of Milan, Italy, Chef Francesco Greco joins Four Seasons Hotel Nashville from Four Seasons Hotel Amman in Jordan, where he had served as Executive Chef since 2021. Throughout his career, he has worked with some of the most prestigious hotels and restaurants across the globe and with a number of highly respected Italian chefs including Michelin-starred Chef Paola Budel, protg of the famous Chef Gualtiero Marchesi; and Chef Romano Resen, a legendary chef specializing in fine dining regional Italian cooking; as well as famous French chefs Alain Soliveres and Christian Rassinoux. Over the course of his stellar career, Francesco has been awarded Shanghai Chef of the Year 2009 and Italian Cuisine Master Chef 2011 by GVCI group and Academia Barilla.

Chef Hector Llompart, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is an experienced pastry chef with an impressive resume that includes seven years with Ritz-Carlton properties in Half Moon Bay, California; Washington, DC; Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico; and Carolina, Puerto Rico. Most recently, he served as the Executive Pastry Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Miami since 2019.

After an international search, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Chef Greco and Chef Llompart to the team at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, says Four Seasons Hotel Nashville Director of Food and Beverage Dejan Todorovic. Both chefs come with incredible skill and experience, and Im confident theyre going to continue to build upon the incredible success that Mimo and Riviere have had so far. We are eager to welcome them to the city and the team and get started on our great work together.

Chef Greco will serve as Executive Chef for the entire property, including overseeing the Hotels flagship restaurant, Mimo Restaurant and Bar; its rooftop restaurant Rivire; special events and banquets; and in-room dining. Chef Llomparts role as Pastry Chef also extends across all facets of the Hotels food and beverage offerings.

I have been so fortunate to work in fantastic restaurants across Europe and Asia, and Im very much looking forward to the opportunity to continue my career in America in a city as vibrant as Nashville, says Chef Francesco Greco. Preparing a meal is not just about feeding guests. Its about tailoring a dining experience as a whole and giving guests a great experience from start to finish. From in-room dining to banquets to a meal at Mimo, its my top priority to create a memorable Four Seasons experience for each guest who walks through our doors. Im excited to join this wonderful team and continue making great memories for our guests.

For me, cooking is a form of self-expression. You cook with your soul, and every dish you present has a soul, says Chef Hector Llompart. Im excited to bring my soul, my Puerto Rican heritage, my love of hospitality, and my passion for pastry to Nashville. Its an honour to join this world-class team and share our love of food and cooking with our guests.

Since opening in November 2022 with Executive Chef Aniello Nello Turco at the helm, Four Seasons Hotel Nashville has become a go-to destination for dining, special events, and hospitality for visitors and locals alike. Mimo Restaurant and Bar and Rivire Rooftop have quickly become downtown favourites for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails.

Chef Turco, who joined the pre-opening team at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville in the summer of 2022, will be continuing his impressive culinary career as the Executive Sous Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Prague, where he will oversee their lauded modern Italian restaurant, Cottocrudo.

Living in Nashville and opening Mimo Restaurant and Bar has been a dream come true, says Chef Nello Turco. The community has been so welcoming, and the team at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is one of the best Ive worked with in my career. As I move on to my next culinary adventure, Im thrilled to leave this beautiful restaurant in the very capable hands of Chef Francesco and Chef Hector. I know they will continue to take the Hotel and its dining offerings to wonderful new heights.

Mimo Restaurant and Bar, the Hotels flagship restaurant where Southern Italian comfort food meets Southern hospitality, opened to critical success and local enthusiasm in November 2022. Rivire Rooftop, the Hotels French Riviera-inspired bar and restaurant on the seventh-floor pool deck, opened in May 2023, offering guests an al fresco dining experience with French fare and spectacular views of the Cumberland River. Both dining outlets recently unveiled new expanded menus to continue to meet the needs and desires of Hotel guests, downtown professionals, and local diners.

