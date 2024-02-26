Travis Denning Announces Debut Album Roads That Go Nowhere Coming May 24th.

WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning is releasing his debut album, Roads That Go Nowhere, on May 24th. The Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover produced album features 15 tracks, 12 of which were co-written by Denning. It also includes features by HARDY and Josh Ross. The title track, Roads That Go Nowhere, written by Denning, Ben Foster and James McNair, is out today.

Roads That Go Nowhere is a culmination of songs and stories that I really believe reflect where Ive come from, what Ive been through, and the places Ive yet to go and where I want to go, said Denning. Thats with love, music, life, everything. Im at that point in my life where Im able to look back and reflect on the things that have gotten me here. A lot of them are positive and there are some negatives for sure. But I think thats kind of everybodys goal is to be able to look back and just be happy with the progress theyve made and the potential theyve still got. I wanted to take that mindset lyrically and production wise for the record that Ive gotten to where I am, and Ive had the successes Ive had because I just stuck to the guns of what I enjoy doing. Thats being a guitar player, its trying to moonlight as a metalhead in country music and telling the stories about the things I have conviction about.

Denning has tour dates through the fall. This spring and summer, he will support HARDY on his Quit!! tour. Tour dates listed below. Tickets available HERE.

Track List:

Why Im Drinking (Josh Kerr, Jon Nite, Cole Taylor) I Know How It Sounds (Travis Denning, Will Bundy, Chase McGill) Better At Leaving (Travis Denning, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell) Strawberry Wine And A Cheap Six Pack (Travis Denning, Thomas Archer, Paul DiGiovanni, Jerry Flowers) Going Places (Travis Denning, Paul DiGiovanni, Matt Mulhare, Jeremy Stover) Someone That Isnt Me (Travis Denning, Paul DiGiovanni, Blake Pendergrass, Bobby Pinson) Southern Rock (Featuring HARDY) (Travis Denning, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill) Love You Past That (Travis Denning, Bobby Pinson, Chris Stevens, Jeremy Stover) Things Im Going Through (Jordan Dozzi, Matt Mulhare) Add Her To The List (Paul DiGiovanni, Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Stover) Roads That Go Nowhere (Travis Denning, Ben Foster, James McNair) The Sound Of A Beer Getting Cracked (Featuring Josh Ross) (Travis Denning, Will Bundy, Chase McGill) Cant Find One (Travis Denning, Chase McGill, Chris Stevens, Jeremy Stover) Here And Her (Travis Denning, Ben Johnson, Cole Taylor) Ocmulgee River (Travis Denning)

