Bluebird Solar’s advanced M10 modules entice major attraction at Intersolar Gujarat

Establishing itself as one of the leading players in driving the green transition in the country, Bluebird Solar showcased its advanced M10 Mono Half-cut Solar PV modules at the Intersolar Gujarat – India’s foremost event for the solar industry, emphasizing photovoltaics, PV production, and solar thermal technologies. The grand exhibition of solar products was held during 21 to 23 February at the Helipad Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Exhibiting its prowess in the clean energy landscape of the country, Bluebird solar Pvt Ltd, one of the leading solar module manufacturers, introduced premium quality mono-facial and bifacial half-cut solar PV modules, with capacity ranging from 400W to 550W. The high-efficiency modules will be available in the market in wide range of cell configurations including 108 cells, 120 cells, 132 Cells and 144 cells, with M10 cell technology for enhanced efficiency. The M10 modules of Bluebird are available in both mono and bi-facial categories with bi-facials available in glass-glass and glass-transparent back sheets.

“Over the years, we have gained strong market trust due to our fervent dedication towards leveraging cutting-edge technologies to manufacture top-quality modules and solar products. The Intersolar Gujarat has been the perfect platform for us to boast our advanced M10 solar modules, and I am sure it will soon become the perfect pick for people looking for solar solutions. With this we also re-establish ourselves as the leading player in catering to the country’s sustainable goals,” stated Bluebird Solar Pvt. Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rohit Tikku.

Bluebird Solar’s 1.2 GW fully automated state-of-the-art manufacturing unit produces high-efficiency solar PV modules using top-tier raw materials. The manufacturing unit is equipped with AI technology based Hi-Tech machineries. With a scalable manufacturing line, they currently produce 10BB modules and can expand to 20BB in the future. All panels undergo 2EL testing to ensure microcrack-free quality and durability, ensuring the highest standards of quality and durability.