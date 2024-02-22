Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Niryat Bandhu Event in Kolhapur Features Insightful Session by MSME Consultant Shreekant Patil

The highlight of the event was the presence of Mr. Shreekant Patil, a seasoned MSME consultant, Chartered Engineer, founder of PARENTNashik and esteemed mentor at Startup India, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Mr. Patil’s insightful knowledge and extensive expertise proved to be invaluable to all attendees, as he shared comprehensive insights into Startup India, ecosystem, and MSME initiatives. Furthermore, he provided in-depth information on various schemes for first-time exporters, including IC Schemes, CGTMSE, PMEGP, NSIC, and Marketing assistance schemes – PMS, among others.

The event also featured Mrs. Neetu Singh, Dy Director of EEPC, who eloquently presented on the various EEPC schemes related to exhibition participation, with a specific focus on the upcoming IESS exhibition to be held in Coimbatore. This information-rich session was further enhanced by an engaging question and answer segment, fostering an environment of interactive learning and collaboration.

The event saw a strong turnout with more than 100 exporters in attendance, alongside notable figures such as Mrs. Neetu Singh, Dy Director of EEPC, Mr. Diinesh Budhale, President of KEA, Mr. Gupta from Bank of Maharashtra, Suresh Dhapodar from DGFT, and Mr. Amar Jadhav, an esteemed exporter.

A noteworthy highlight of the event was Mr. Shreekant Patil’s commitment to offering handholding support to the exporters from Kolhapur, reaffirming his dedication to fostering growth and development within the local export community.

Overall, the Niryat Bandhu Promotion event at the Kolhapur Engineering Association served as a platform for meaningful discussions, networking, and the exchange of valuable knowledge, further strengthening the export sector and empowering industry professionals to explore new opportunities and avenues for growth.

For more information about upcoming events or to access resources related to export promotion, please visit [EEPC’s official website](https://www.eepcindia.org/).

About Shreekant Patil MSME Consultant

CE. Shreekant Patil is a leading Startup India mentor, chartered engineer, ZED, LEAN MSME consultant, credit councillor at SIDBI, advisory board member at colleges & holds positions in governing body at various chamber of commerce, dedicated to providing comprehensive support and guidance to emerging startups and MSMEs. Their team of seasoned professionals assists entrepreneurs in various areas, including business strategy, operations, finance, marketing, and technology adoption. With a friendly and patient approach, they empower startups and MSMEs to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth. He assist MSME to avail Govt of India schemes, subsidies, export incentives etc.

###