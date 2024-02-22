Club Mahindra partners with The Marmara Şişli Resort in Turkey to provide its members with holiday options in Istanbul.

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), has expanded its footprint in Turkey by partnering with an exquisite resort in Istanbul- the melting pot of rich culture and history. With this partnership Club Mahindra members will now have access to the charming and elegantly styled resort in Turkey – The Marmara Şişli. This strategic partnership underscores Club Mahindra’s dedication to offering memorable and enhanced holiday experiences to its valued member base.

The Marmara Şişli, located in Istanbul’s vibrant Şişli district, offers modern luxury and convenience with sophisticated accommodations, exquisite dining, and state-of-the-art facilities. Seamlessly blending contemporary design with Turkish hospitality, this upscale property is centrally positioned for easy access to cultural landmarks, bustling markets, and upscale shopping, making it an ideal choice for indulgent stays in the heart of Istanbul. Conveniently situated within 40 km of the nearest Istanbul Airport and approximately five km (15 minutes) from the nearest jetty Beşiktaş, The Marmara Şişli provides accessibility to popular sightseeing locations, including the 6th-century Byzantine structure of Hagia Sophia, Basilica Cistern, the UNESCO World Heritage Blue Mosque, the lavish Topkapi Palace, and the architectural masterpiece of Dolmabahçe Palace. Members can now book the resort through the Club Mahindra website, App, and customer care number.

As part of Club Mahindra’s commitment to providing an extensive range of holiday options, members can explore 25+ International destinations. With access to a diverse portfolio, including the most sought-after destinations such as Dubai, Vietnam, Singapore, Turkey, Indonesia, and Abu Dhabi Club Mahindra ensures a global network of vacation choices for its members.

Further, in alignment with the trend of experiential holidays, Club Mahindra offers over 2000+ experiences, such as the Happy Hub, where members can bond with their families over numerous activities. The most popular experiences include cooking with a chef, jumping fish tour, ziplining, jeep safari, a meter-long tea, and many more.