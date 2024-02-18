Tyler Hubbard’s 13-Track Sophomore Album Strong Due April 12th.

WEBWIRE – Friday, February 16, 2024

Tyler Hubbard continues to show his distinction as a writer and artist on his sophomore album Strong out April 12 via EMI Nashville. Co-produced by Hubbard alongside Jordan Schmidt, the Georgia natives 13-track album is a reflection of Hubbards unique ability to epitomize his passion for life and love.

The 21x No. 1 hitmaker wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on Strong. Constructed both lyrically and sonically to emote a sense of thrill and fun, the tracks range from previously released Back Then Right Now and Turn to Wish You Would, which dropped today.

PRE-ORDER/PRE-SAVE STRONG | HERE

Throughout the album, Strong embodies a distinct variety of both sonic and geographical-driven influences. Songs like Vegas stamp the vulnerability of love at first sight, while American Mellencamp is pure, heartfelt fun. Take Me Back and Park offer unique views of hometown reminiscence, while 73 Beetle is an ode to fatherhood, family and dream-filled aspirations. The title track Strong culminates Hubbards sophomore album both lyrically and symbolically as an ode to long-lasting, healthy and binding relationships that keep life moving forward.

Hubbards current single Back Then Right Now is currently Top 15 and climbing at Country radio. It follows RIAA 2x Platinum No. 1 single Dancin In The Country and RIAA Platinum No. 1 single 5 Foot 9 both from his debut solo album Tyler Hubbard, which has garnered more than 1 billion streams since its release in 2023.

Hubbards announcement comes on the heels of his nomination at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Favorite Debut Album. Fans can hear songs from Strong and more when Hubbard supports Kane Browns In The Air Tour this year, which kicks off in March and includes stops in Toronto, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more.

For more information on Hubbard, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Strong Tracklist:

Wish You Would (Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder and Chris LaCorte)

Park (Tyler Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Canaan Smith)

A Lot With A Little (Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Parker Welling)

Night Like That (Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt)

Take Me Back (Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder and Chris LaCorte)

Back Then Right Now (Tyler Hubbard, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia and Geoff Warburton)

Vegas (Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt)

Turn (Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Josh Miller)

American Mellencamp (Tyler Hubbard, Jaren Johnston and Jordan Schmidt)

BNA (Tyler Hubbard, Chase McGill and Jordan Schmidt)

Summer Talkin (Tyler Hubbard, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley)

73 Beetle (Tyler Hubbard)

Strong (Tyler Hubbard, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Miller)

Tyler Hubbard On Tour:

Fri., Mar. 15 Sun., Mar. 17 | CMC Rocks Qld 2024 | Willowbank, AUS

Thurs., Mar. 28 | John Paul Jones Arena | Charlottesville, VA^

Fri., Mar. 29 | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA^

Sat., Mar. 30 | Prudential Center | Newark, NJ^

Thurs., Apr. 4 | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI^

Fri., Apr. 5 | ScotiaBank Arena | Toronto, ON, CA^

Sat., Apr. 6 | Keybank Center | Buffalo, NY^

Tues., Apr. 9 | Grand Ole Opry House | Nashville, TN

Thurs., Apr. 11 | T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO^

Fri., Apr. 12 | Allstate Arena | Rosemont, IL^

Thurs., Apr. 18 | Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA^

Fri., Apr. 19 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MN^

Sat., Apr. 20 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^

Fri., Apr. 26 | United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX^

Sat., Apr. 27 | Toyota Center | Houston, TX^

Sun., Apr. 28 | Moody Center | Austin, TX^

Thurs., May 9 | Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, OR^

Fri., May 10 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Sat., May 11 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Fri., May 17 | Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT^

Sat., May 18 | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV^

Sun., May 19 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ

Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^

Fri., May 31 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC^

Sat., Jun. 8 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA^

Sat., Jun. 15 | Boots In The Street | Sidney, OH

Sat., Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MN

Fri., Jul. 19 | Faster Horses Festival | Brooklyn, MI

Fri., Aug. 2 | County Line Country Fest | Prairie Du Chien, WI

Fri., Aug. 16 | Lasso Festival de Musique Country | Montral, QC, CA

Sun., Aug. 18 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^

Fri., Aug. 30 | Denim On The Diamond | Kelowna, BC, CA

^supporting Kane Brown