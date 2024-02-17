Future Horizons Releases “The Hidden Curriculum, 25th Anniversary Edition”

We are surrounded daily by unstated rules or expectations that make the world a confusing place. This “hidden curriculum” exists across environments, places, and people. Some people seem to learn the hidden curriculum and its impact almost automatically. Others learn the hidden curriculum only by direct instruction. And that is how this book can help.

In this third edition, the essential features of the original have been maintained and information on evidence-based practices has been added. In addition, the book provides a series of instructional strategies that can be used to teach the hidden curriculum. Instructional aids include charts, forms, and templates designed to make the job of teaching and learning the hidden curriculum more effective.