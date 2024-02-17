Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $1.6 million at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $1.6 million at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs today (February 17) detected a drug trafficking case involving baggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport. About eight kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about $1.6 million were seized.



An 18-year-old male passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand, today. During Customs clearance, Customs officers found two bags of suspected cannabis buds, with a total weight of about eight kg, inside his check-in suitcase. The male passenger was subsequently arrested.



The arrested man has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The case will be brought up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on February 19.



Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has also been increasing steadily. Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).