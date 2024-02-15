Voltas Limited to showcase its new range of smart and energy efficient HVAC products and solutions in ACREX 2024

Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata’s is set to participate in South Asia’s premier HVAC exhibition, ACREX India 2024. Renowned for its excellence in room and commercial air-conditioning solutions, Voltas will showcase its cutting-edge, energy-efficient green products and comprehensive life cycle management services.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO of Voltas Ltd, states, “We are delighted to be a part of ACREX 2024. As pioneers in the air conditioning market, Voltas continually strives to innovate and deliver technologically superior products. Our participation in ACREX signifies our commitment to advancing the HVAC industry. We are excited to unveil our latest offerings and strengthen our partnerships within the sector.”

Voltas has been at the forefront of innovation and has worked extensively towards the development of intelligent products equipped with integrated monitoring systems for enhanced efficiency across its portfolio. Voltas will showcase its extensive new range of Room ACs, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, Chillers, Light Commercial ACs and equipment lifecycle management services at ACREX India 2024. The Company is geared up to launch an exhaustive range of smart and efficient air conditioning and refrigeration solutions in 2024. The new range will be showcased at the Voltas Stall (Stall No. B01, Hall 11) at ACREX’24.