Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects one incoming passenger drug trafficking case at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs detects one incoming passenger drug trafficking case at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs detected a drug trafficking case involving baggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport on February 13. About six kilograms of suspected cocaine were seized with an estimated market value of about $5.5 million.



The case involved two incoming female passengers, aged 58 and 48. The first arrested woman arrived in Hong Kong from Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 13. During customs clearance, the batch of suspected cocaine was found concealed inside her check-in baggage. The woman was subsequently arrested.



After a follow-up investigation, another woman suspected to be connected with the case was also arrested at the airport yesterday (February 14).



The two arrested persons have been jointly charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. They will appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (February 16).



Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has also been increasing steadily. Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).