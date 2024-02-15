École Ducasse and Hectar A partnership to promote sustainable food in gastronomy

École Ducasse and Hectar will launch a Professional Training course on the theme of “Bringing Biodiversity and Sustainable Food to the Plate“. Hectar is an association dedicated to accelerating the agricultural transition and supporting start-ups in this field across Europe. Hectar also creates initiatives backed by major groups such as Parfums Christian Dior. The two-day professional training course scheduled for 20 and 21 June will enable chefs to better identify the role they need to play in the transition to healthier, more sustainable food and will cover key topics such as soil regeneration, climate issues and the importance of the chef-producer relationship. It will also include an immersive visit to the Hectar pilot farm, as well as conversations with renowned chefs who have initiated new forms of collaboration with producers and implemented self-production “kitchen-garden-chef” approaches.

All École Ducasse Bachelors and career conversion programs will also be enriched with a two-day module on sustainable food. This addition will form an integral part of the healthy and natural cooking module from 2024 onwards and will focus on plant-based cuisine as well as territorial diversity, with an immersive visit to the Hectar pilot farm and talks by experts on the themes of soil regeneration, permaculture and fermentation.

Through this collaboration, École Ducasse and Hectar are committed to training chefs who are not only talented but also involved in a responsible transition towards more sustainable food, keenly aware of their environmental impact as part of their professional practice.

The vision nurtured by Alain Ducasse – Founder École Ducasse, Michelin-starred chef and emblematic figure in the world gastronomy – inspires the spirit of this partnership: “Well-sourced produce is at once good to eat, economically good and good for the planet”.

Elise Masurel, Managing Director École Ducasse, comments: “We are delighted that this long-term partnership with Hectar has come to fruition, as it aligns perfectly with our desire to train civic-minded chefs who must be fully involved in the transition to a sustainable and healthy diet. This partnership is a major step towards a form of gastronomy that respects, celebrates and preserves our planet.”

“Hectar is delighted to be involved in the training of future chefs, as it is important for us to be able to contribute to the dissemination of knowledge in order to foster links between those who work the land and those who enhance its produce”, said Hectar Founder Audrey Bourolleau.