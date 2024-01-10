Jerrylyn Holland’s Poignant Book “Live and Pursue” will be Exhibited at the 2024 London Book Fair

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Jerrylyn Hollands book Live and Pursue will be displayed by the leading platform for independent and self-published authors ReadersMagnet at the London Book Fair 2024. The book fair will occur on March 12-14, 2024, at the Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, London W14 8UX, UK. The London Book Fair is an international book publishing trade show that attracts professionals and exhibitors from 60 countries.

Live and Pursue is a book that explores the challenges of a young woman named Nevelle. Nevelle chased love from one man to another until the heartbreak became unbearable, leading her to lose her passion for living. She blamed everyone, including God. The cycle seemed endless, and she only wanted to love and be loved. This experience led her to question her worth and search deeper why she was in this cycle of counterfeit love. Her encounter with the Lord led her to the root of her pain, deep in her heart. With this came a fresh perspective on God, love, forgiveness, and repentance. Nevelle embarked on a new journey toward godliness and wholeness.

Jerrylyn takes her readers through her experiences of struggling with inner hunger, and failed relationships. She shares the moving experience of a broken and contrite heart that she thought could never be healed and, finally, the true answer to healing. Her book is a must-read for every woman seeking Gods guidance and desires eternal love.

Live and Pursue reminds readers that life is not about avoiding pain or adversity. These challenges are inevitable. What sets people apart is how they respond when faced with difficult situations.

Welcome Gods grace with Live and Pursue by Jerrylyn Holland, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at stand 6A90 at the London Book Fair 2023 to check out the books display.

Some things will change you for life. Thats the experience of Jerrylyn Holland, the author of Live and Pursue. Born in the Philippines, she came to live in America by the age of ten with her father and stepmother. By the age of eighteen, much like the character, Nevelle, Jerrylyn pursued love in the wrong places not knowing the search would lead to one heartbreak after another. Yet, she smiled so no one would know the pain inside. Jerrylyn began a spiritual journey to find healing and inner peace. In this journey she discovered the root cause of her pain, the seeds that had been planted in her childhood when she was in the Philippines. Jerrylyn wrote with transparency and passion to help those who lived in secret darkness like her. Her first decision in her journey was to live; as she did, the Lord inspired her to pursue godliness and wholeness. Her life journey gave her a different perspective on love, repentance and forgiveness, finding that love was there all along.

