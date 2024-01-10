Built In Honors kea In Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

San Francisco, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Built In today announced that kea was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, kea earned a place on Best Startups to Work For in San Francisco, California. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Were thrilled to be recognized for the culture and benefits we offer at kea, says Ksenia Collins, Director of People and Operations at kea. This year, we grew our headcount by 60%, and now have a team across 9 different countries. Were honored that our fully remote team enjoys working at kea and we look forward to another successful year together.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings. kea offers a generous stock option plan, full healthcare coverage, mental health support, learning and development initiatives, unlimited paid time off, extended paid parental leave and remote work.

Id like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners, says Maria Christopoulos Katris. I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industrys most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Built ins Best Places to Work

Built Ins annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About kea

kea is on a mission to empower restaurant chains by enhancing customer service, streamlining operations, and boosting revenue through human-centered conversational AI. CEO Adam Ahmad founded the cashier in the cloud in 2017, and the company has since digitized phone ordering for 10 enterprise-level restaurant chains. kea uses natural language processing to customize, upsell, confirm orders, and process payment through a PCI-compliant system, and features a human-in-the-loop to ensure a smooth ordering process. The company has served over 1,000,000 guests and has raised $29.6M from VCs including Marbruck, Xfund, Streamlined Ventures, Deepcore, Heartland Ventures, and Morningside Ventures.