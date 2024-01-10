Hong Kong – Music Office’s Outreach Music Interest Courses open for applications

Music Office’s Outreach Music Interest Courses open for applications ********************************************************************



​The Outreach Music Interest Courses (OMIC) organised by the Music Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) are now open for applications. Members of the public are welcome to apply for an array of courses, ranging from Chinese and Western musical instrument foundation classes to music workshops, which will be held from March to August.



​The OMIC will launch a new workshop “Introduction to AI Music Creation”. Participants will learn how to use artificial intelligence music creation tools such as AIVA and Tone Transfer, and related music copyright concepts. The course, at a fee of $360, welcomes adults and does not require any musical qualifications or performance experience.



​In addition, the Music Office will offer introductory courses on little harp, keyboard, classical guitar and ukulele; instrumental enrichment courses of erhu, yangqin, zheng, violin and cello; ensemble training of Chinese and Western music; music theory (Grades 1 and 2); aural training; and the online course “ABCs of Musicianship”, which is designed for adult beginners. The course fees range from $260 to $1,070.



​Other Chinese and Western musical instrument foundation classes will cover erhu, pipa, zhongruan, yangqin, zheng, dizi, xiao, violin, viola, cello, flute, clarinet, saxophone and percussion (glockenspiel and practice pad). The course fee is $1,140 each.



​All OMIC are conducted in Cantonese. The courses will be held at different venues across the territory, namely Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Sha Tin Town Hall, Tuen Mun Town Hall, North District Town Hall, Sheung Wan Civic Centre, Ngau Chi Wan Civic Centre, Kwai Tsing Theatre, Ko Shan Theatre, Hong Kong Central Library and the Music Office’s music centres in Wan Chai, Mong Kok, Kwun Tong, Sha Tin and Tsuen Wan. Participants of the online course “ABCs of Musicianship” are required to prepare their own electronic device equipped with a wireless or broadband data connection, a webcam and Zoom software in advance.



​Online applications are now available on the Music Office website (www.lcsd.gov.hk/musicoffice). Course prospectuses and application forms are also available at various performance venues of the LCSD and music centres of the Music Office. The deadline for applications is January 30. Oversubscribed courses will be processed by ballot. For courses not fully taken up after the first round of application, places will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis from February 28 onwards.



​For enquiries, please call 3842 7773, 2598 0801 or 2598 8335 or email to outreachmusic@lcsd.gov.hk.