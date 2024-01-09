New Intermountain Region President Named

Jim Sheets has been named as the president for healthcare operations for Intermountain Health in Colorado, Montana, Kansas, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

Sheets first joined Intermountain Health in 2007 and brings more than 16 years of Intermountain leadership experience. He spent the last nine months serving as the group president for 10 CommonSpirit Health hospitals in Colorado and Utah.

In his new role with Intermountain, he will report to Chief Operating Officer Nannette Berensen and will officially start January 15, 2024.

“I’ve worked closely with Jim in leader roles at Intermountain for many years and have seen first-hand the benefits of his exceptional leadership and his commitment to our mission, our caregivers, and the communities we serve,” said Rob Allen, president and CEO. “His tenacity, expertise, and ability to build key relationships will make a positive impact within the Peaks Region and across Intermountain Health as a whole.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jim back to Intermountain Health as our Peaks Region president,” said Nannette Berensen. “I am confident that under Jim’s leadership, the Peaks Region will thrive. He brings a wealth of experience and talents to this role. I am excited to watch the impact his leadership will have on shaping the future of health and healthcare throughout the region and Intermountain Health.”

“I am excited to be returning to Intermountain Health to the Peaks Region,” Sheets said. “There is a rich history of service and commitment to our communities across Montana, Kansas, Wyoming, and Colorado, which started more than 150 years ago. I am excited to align this history with the mission of Intermountain Health as we transform healthcare in the future.”

Sheets plans to visit each care site during his first 90 days to meet caregivers in person.

Sheets earned both an MHA and an MBA from the University of Minnesota and a BS in business management from the University of Utah. He is an adjunct professor in the Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah and has served on the Board of Directors for the Utah Hospital Association.

He and his wife, Andrea, have five children and enjoy sports and mountain adventures as a family.

