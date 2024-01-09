Acceleration Economy Modernizes Business Technology Analyst Landscape with AnalystGPT

Acceleration Economy has introduced AnalystGPT – a private GPT instance that sources over 10,000 first-party reports, articles, and videos by Practitioner Analysts to answer questions about AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data.

Acceleration Economy has introduced AnalystGPT – a private GPT instance that sources over 10,000 first-party reports, articles, and videos by Practitioner Analysts to answer questions about AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data.

Created to shorten the time to value for business and technology professionals that need answers to career defining AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data questions, AnalystGPT is free for the first 5,000 subscribers, and then moves to a $199 annual Acceleration Economy Education subscription, which also includes first-party reports and executive courses.

“When we launched Acceleration Economy in 2021 after the merger with Cloud Wars, Bob Evans and I had a vision to create a new category of tech analysts based on real-world C-Suite experience—decentralizing intelligence about the actual work that goes into strategic planning, technology evaluation, implementation, and the ROI they expect from those investments, now we get to that work from static articles, reports and videos to a dynamic GPT model,” said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamic Communities and Co-Founder of Acceleration Economy.

AnalystGPT answers are delivered by codifying C-level practitioner intelligence from IT, business and finance roles based on their real-world experience with transformative business technology strategy, evaluation criteria, roadmaps, frameworks, and implementation plans.

“We will look back and shake our heads at how slow and sloppy the process of trying to get answers was by searching on the web or sending emails and hoping you have the right person, then waiting hours, if not days, to get answers from legacy analysts,” said Bob Evans, Founder of Cloud Wars and Co-Founder of Acceleration Economy.

Simply ask your AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity and Data questions in natural language, and AnalystGPT will deliver answers from business and technology executives based on their experience.

“AnalystGPT is shifting the market from ‘search and click’ to ‘questions and answers’, when it comes to how business technology executives find insights and data to help in their decision-making process,” says Acceleration Economy SVP & Editor-in-Chief, Tom Smith, “and we are thrilled to bring this generative AI innovation to our subscribers.”

To become one of the 5000 subscribers to gain access to AnalystGPT free for a year, visit: https://accelerationeconomy.com/analyst-gpt/

About Acceleration Economy Network

Acceleration Economy delivers advisory, marketing, and event services focused on the “Why & How” of making Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data, and AI/Hyperautomation decisions to drive business and customer outcomes.

All of these services are delivered by Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts with real-world experience as CIOs, CEOs, CISOs, CDOs, Automation Architects, Data Scientists, and more. These experts create videos, articles, and guidebooks exclusively focused on the pillars of the Acceleration Economy.