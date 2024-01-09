Elevate Your Comfort Quotient: Goldmedal Electricals Introduces Iconiq Water Heaters

Goldmedal Electricals, a pioneer among India’s Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, proudly introduces the Iconiq and the Iconiq Digi Storage Water Heaters. With India’s winter season at its peak, these storage water heaters are a significant addition to the company’s product range.

The Iconiq Digi Storage Water Heater has advanced features such as a feather touch panel and a remote control that allows scheduling of baths, adjusting temperatures, setting timings, etc. Its digital panel displays the real-time temperature of the water. It also has multiple modes of operations such as ‘ECO’ for energy-conscious operation, ‘Timer’ for personalized heating schedules, and ‘Clean’ for routine maintenance. Moreover, the inbuilt auto memory saves the set temperature preferences at the set time for added convenience.

The Iconiq Storage Water Heater features an adjustable control knob and dual colour led indicators. Both, the Iconiq Storage Water Heater and the Iconiq Digi Storage Water Heater have an extra layer of safety that guarantees peace of mind with every use.

Other features of these water heaters include:

Preset Thermal Cutout: Prevents overheating of the water. Incoloy 800 Glass Coated Heating Element: Helps in quick water heating. PUF insulation: Keeps water hot for longer duration. Pre Calibrated-Thermostat: Ensures safety against high temperatures. Vitreous Enamel Titanium Glassline Coated Tank: Ensures anti–corrosion for long-lasting durability. IPX4 Water Resistant: Signifies its water-resistant capabilities. 5 Star Rating: Ensures less power consumption at maximum efficiency. Dynoflow Technology: For optimal water flow and consistent heating. 0.8 MPA High Working Pressure: Can withstand maximum water pressure. Heavy Duty Magnesium Anode Rod: Protects the tank from rusting and corrosion. 4 IN 1 Multifunctional Valve: Releases excess pressure in the tank.

Bishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals said, “Goldmedal strives to provide products that enrich the comfort and aesthetic of every home. The Iconiq Water Heaters embody this vision with its advanced features and sleek design. It’s crafted not just to heat water but to do so efficiently and with a style that complements any modern household.”

The Iconiq Storage Water Heater is available across various online platforms in multiple capacities. It comes in 10 L for ₹11,785, 15 L for ₹13,110, and 25 L for ₹15,225. Similarly, the Iconiq Digi Storage Water Heater is priced at ₹17,874 for the 15 L model and ₹19,197 for the 25 L version.

The Iconiq Storage Water Heaters come with a comprehensive 10-year warranty on the inner tank, 4 years on the heating element and 2 years on the product.