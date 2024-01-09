A Symphony of Sizzling Delights: Culina 44 Alfresco Welcomes You to Winter’s Finest Barbecue

As winter blankets the city, Culina 44, the esteemed world cuisine restaurant at Taj City Centre Gurugram, welcomes you to an exquisite dining affair – the ‘Winter Barbecue at Culina 44 Alfresco.’ This outdoor pop-up promises to captivate your senses with the finest winter delights, set against the backdrop of Mughal and Nizami culinary traditions.

Embrace the warmth of fiery live grills and the aroma of gourmet barbecues that weave tales of royal flavors. The live carving station showcases a decadent repertoire, featuring winter gourmands like ‘Sikandari Tawa Raan,’ ‘Aata Murgh,’ ‘Kullah Baran Ke Galawat,’ and ‘Kadak Roomali.’ The skilled chefs at the grill stations work their magic, presenting gourmet experiences with treasures such as ‘Gosht Barrah Chaap’ and ‘Pathhar Ka Gosht.’

This epicurean paradise extends its allure to vegetarian aficionados with the enticing aromas of ‘Jolokia Paneer Ke Soole’ and ‘Nadru Ke Kabab.’