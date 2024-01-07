Jumpstart Your New Year’s Health Regimen with NutriKane’s Natural, Science-Backed Products

As the new year begins, NutriKane is thrilled to introduce its premium health product lineup to the U.S. market, marking a significant step in enhancing the health and wellness of Americans. The range, including NutriKane D, NutriKane R, NutriKane I, and NutriKane J, caters to those seeking natural methods to potentially prevent or manage chronic health conditions.

Founded in 2011, NutriKane’s vision is anchored in the belief that natural products, supported by robust scientific research, can be transformative in promoting health. The company has committed to developing products that are not only effective but also pleasing to the palate.

Michael Stovin-Bradford, Marketing & Sales Director at NutriKane, shared his excitement, “Our products embody our dedication to merging nature with science. They meet a wide range of nutritional needs and ensure consumers see real health benefits.”

NutriKane sets itself apart with unique process technology, a carefully crafted combination of ingredients, and extensive research backing each component. The products are natural and science-based, with visible effects typically within two weeks of usage. Furthermore, 92% of NutriKane’s ingredients are sustainably sourced, with traceability down to the individual farmer and field.

Rod Lewis, CEO of NutriKane, with 30 years of experience in fostering emerging companies, stated, “Having been with NutriKane for 12 years, I can confidently say our products surpass others. Our adherence to the Food-as-Medicine philosophy and strong support from the Australian government reflect our mission to make the world healthier.”

NutriKane’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its products. The brand works with key suppliers known for their sustainable practices, supported by the Australian government.

Products will soon be available on Walmart.com and Amazon.

About NutriKane

NutriKane is a pioneering brand focused on harnessing the health and medical benefits of plant-based products. With over 10 years of business operations, they have no product failures and have consistently received positive market feedback. Their products, backed by science, have been successful in delivering tangible health benefits to users worldwide.