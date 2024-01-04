ZeroOutages Adds Nationally Recognized Hoag Health Network & Arizona Radiology to Their Growing List of HIPAA Regulated Satellite Internet with Integrated SD-WAN Clients

The ever-expanding use of technology in healthcare has made obtaining and sharing patient data easier and reduced patent costs. It has also increased the risk of HIPAA security and compliance threats. Digitally sharing sensitive Patient Health Information (PHI) requires expanded security and reliability in transmission.

ZeroOutages, an industry leader in global Satellite Internet, patented SD-WAN connectivity, and security solutions, helps their healthcare clients maintain HIPAA compliance through enhanced security measures built within their WAN gateway appliances and facilitates scalable bandwidth utilization across multiple broadband providers. Their dedication to stringent HIPAA compliance is exemplified through their successful client relationships with Hoag Health Network and Arizona Diagnostic Radiology.

ZeroOutages ensures five-nines continuity and accelerated cloud applications across its network while their patented SD-WAN network solutions ensure optimal performance and security for the seamless transfer and review of medical records. ZeroOutages’ approach using multiple broadband circuits improves performance and security and reduces costs.

“The new HIPPA standards require health care facilities to provide fast, seamless, and secure access for customer medical records. Unfortunately, most organizations don’t realize that MPLS, while a dedicated network, is not encrypted,” emphasized Daren French, VP of Business Development of ZeroOutages. “ZeroOutages ensures that our healthcare customers’ networks are secure and achieve optimal performance by utilizing two or more broadband circuits, thus reducing costs while improving performance, reliability, and security simultaneously.”

Key Features:

1. Worldwide deployment and satellite internet access.

2. Universal Connectivity:

· Bridges the digital divide across diverse industries and geographies.

3. Secure and Resilient Networking:

· Ensures uncompromised data integrity and availability.

4. Scalable and Adaptive:

· Easily accommodates evolving demands and business growth.

· Effectively optimizes workloads and minimizes network disruptions.

5. Enhanced Security:

· Incorporates private nodes, significantly bolstering network security measures.

This cutting-edge solution offers secure worldwide connectivity and deployment to a diverse range of businesses, including hospital groups, international hotel chains, and restaurant groups, guaranteeing “ZeroOutages.”

About ZeroOutages.com: ZeroOutages.com is an innovator in SD-WAN network connectivity and security solutions, renowned for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and security. The Global Satellite Internet with Integrated SD-WAN elevates connectivity while ensuring HIPAA compliance, empowering businesses across diverse industries to navigate global connectivity with confidence.

