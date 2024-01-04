Taking photography, a notch above; Panasonic introduces the LUMIX G9II camera in India with New Sensor, New Engine, and PDAF Technology

Panasonic Life Solutions India – a leading diversified technology company, today launched a new digital mirrorless camera – LUMIX G9II. The LUMIX G9II is the latest addition to its flagship G Series Segment line-up for the Indian market. This camera is equipped with a new sensor, a new engine, and the first-time implementation of Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology in the LUMIX G Series for outstanding photograph/videographic performance and high-speed response. The LUMIX G9II body has been priced at INR 1,74,990, and a LUMIX G9II combo kit with a lens, including Leica DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm/F2.8-4.0 ASPH/ Power O.I.S at INR 2,28,990. LUMIX G9II will be available across all Panasonic brand shops, Lumix Lounges, dealer network across India.

Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, PMIN, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Our commitment towards delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation to imaging professionals and enthusiasts continues with the LUMIX G series. With the help of a new sensor, PDAF technology and an advanced imaging engine in the new LUMIX G9II, creative professionals will feel more empowered to capture breathtaking visuals and excel further in their storytelling. At Panasonic, we will continue to push the horizons of imaging to provide our consumers with the best of technology to support especially in the field of Wildlife, Sports and Events.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hardeep Sarna, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Since the introduction of the first LUMIX G series camera in 2009, we’ve been breaking boundaries for digital mirrorless camera categories. The new LUMIX G9II is an extension of our tradition of innovation, advanced technology catering to the evolving needs of creative professionals and multimedia producers. It has been designed to deliver an unparalleled experience in the ecosystem. The LUMIX G9II is packed with features including Pre-Burst Shooting, 100MP Handheld High-Resolution Mode on Raw & JPEG, Real-Time LUT, and a new imaging engine for a fast and accurate Auto Focus to capture superior quality images/videos. Through this, we are hoping LUMIX G9II will contribute 10% to LUMIX category.”

The new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor, paired with a new engine, delivers high-resolution images in outstanding quality with rich color tones. The PDAF technology ensures precise auto-focus and swift tracking of rapidly moving subjects. Additionally, the camera offers a remarkable burst shooting capability of 60 fps in AFC mode and 75 fps in AFS mode, complemented by pre-burst recording that initiates before the shutter release. This guarantees the capture of decisive moments, even when dealing with dynamically moving subjects. Furthermore, the camera excels in video performance, supporting impressive features such as C4K/4K at 120p/100p and FHD at 280p.

LUMIX’s renowned image stabilization system is further improved, integrating an 8-stop B.I.S. (Body Image Stabilizer) to achieve exceptional video image stabilization. This collaborative improvement extends enhanced assistance for capturing dynamic scenes through handheld shooting, overcoming any challenge that a user encounters.

Furthermore, the LUMIX experience is enriched with the introduction of enhanced monochrome photo styles, including the distinguished LEICA Monochrome, complemented by REAL TIME LUT for personalized color settings, providing photographers with a versatile palette.