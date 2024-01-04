Jumpstart Your Health in the New Year with Algine Plus

As the New Year gets underway, bringing aspirations for improved health and well-being, Algine Plus is proud to announce its groundbreaking range of algae-based dietary supplements. With a rich heritage spanning over 35 years, it is at the forefront of natural health solutions.

Algine Plus harnesses the untapped nutritional benefits of Greenland and Iceland’s pristine seawaters. Its products are crafted for those who seek to infuse their lives with the pure essence of nature’s best.

Product Spotlight:

Algine Ocean Greens: Dive into the depths of complete nutrition with this whole food complex. Algine Ocean Greens is your one-stop supplement for comprehensive nutrition, sourced from the untouched seaweeds of Iceland and Greenland.

Algine Astaxanthin: Experience the sheer power of Algine Astaxanthin. This potent supplement promotes overall health and skin vitality and bolsters your immune system, preparing you for the year ahead.

Algine Phosphatidylserine: Defy the signs of aging with Phosphatidylserine. Known for its remarkable ability to slow brain aging, reduce stress, and enhance cognitive functions, this supplement is your ally in maintaining a sharp and active mind.

At Algine Plus, it’s not just about supplements; it’s about a lifestyle of wellness and vitality. The brand’s commitment to excellence is evident in our innovative formulas, certified production processes, and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

Mikael Ohlin, President and CEO of Algine Plus, stated, “Algine Plus is more than just a supplement; it’s a promise of a healthier, more vibrant life powered by nature’s most potent ingredients.”

Products will soon be available on Walmart.com, Amazon and One Lavi in the United States.

About Algine Plus

Algine Plus is a leading provider of algae-based dietary supplements with over 35 years of experience in the industry. Developed by Rolf Nilsson, a world champion in military pentathlon, Algine Plus offers a range of high-quality, natural products sourced from Greenland and Iceland. Their comprehensive supplements are designed to support optimal health and well-being, catering to a wide range of customer needs. Algine Plus is committed to delivering excellence through innovative formulas, certified production processes, and a focus on customer satisfaction.