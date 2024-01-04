Intermountain Health Recognized Among the Nation’s Best for Delivering Exceptional Patient Care

Intermountain Health ranked 3rd by Fortune and PINC AI (formerly IBM Watson) in the category of large health systems.

Intermountain Health has been named to the Fortune and PINC AI (formerly IBM Watson) 15 Top Health Systems list for 2023 for consistently delivering exceptional care. Intermountain Health ranked 3rd in the category of large health systems.

The prestigious list recognizes and highlights health systems whose practices and procedures serve as a model to others for improving care and saving lives.

“The first value across our health system is being leaders in clinical excellence, and this prestigious honor places Intermountain Health among the most esteemed heath systems in the nation in this arena,” said Rob Allen, president and CEO of Intermountain Health. “This award highlights the dedication and incredible work of leaders and teams across Intermountain’s 64,000 caregivers.

Based on the data of the study it’s estimated if all health systems performed at the same level as those on this year’s list more than 200,000 additional lives could have been saved and more than 177,000 additional patients could have been complication free in 2023.

Compared to systems not featured on this year’s list, the highest performing health systems had 21 percent fewer deaths, five percent fewer patients with complications, 21 percent fewer healthcare associated infections, and half a day shorter average length of stay in a hospital.

Unlike other ranking systems, participation in the 15 Top Health Systems study is not solicited. The PINC AI program uniquely combines factors across four areas, such as a healthcare system’s quality of care, financial stewardship, safety performance, and patient experience.

The list is created using publicly available data, forming a comprehensive scorecard which helps identify the top health systems in hospital care, management and leadership.

