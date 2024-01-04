Garage Finisher Earns 2023 Angi Super Service Award

At Angi, were committed to celebrating Jobs Done Well, which can only be accomplished with the partnership and support of top pro like our 2023 Super Service Award Winners, said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. These outstanding, local businesses have helped homeowners improve, maintain and repair their homes this year and got top reviews from these homeowners while doing so. Congratulations to this year’s Super Service Award winners.

Angi Super Service Award 2023 winners have met eligibility requirements. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by receiving three or more reviews in the same category with an average rating of at least 4.5 stars during review period (Nov 1st – Oct 31st), have a lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars, and are in good standing and active on Angi.

The Absolute Best Garage Flooring Company

Garage Finisher has been on Angi since 2006 and has won the Angi Super Service Award year and after year.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

In 2005, Mario Salwan set out on a garage flooring mission. His goal, developing a one-time garage flooring solution that was easy to clean with no re-sealing necessary a system in which he could give his customers a Lifetime Unconditional Transferable Warranty. After analyzing many coatings, Mario found a resin invented by Bayer Material Sciences called Polyaspartic that met the high standard he was searching for. The installation process and coating formulation now used at Garage Finisher was created right here in Cleveland, Ohio by Mario and is proprietary to Garage Finisher, this is not a franchise. Once the floor was perfected, Mario found other high-quality garage products like garage cabinets, slatwall systems and accessories.

