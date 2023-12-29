CPR Certification Plus Now Offers Life-Saving Emergency Training Nationwide

CPR Certification Plus, a leading provider of lifesaving emergency training, is proud to announce its expansion of CPR training services by offering nationwide Basic Life Support CPR (BLS CPR) courses. This initiative equips individuals with the skills necessary to perform high-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants and teaches them how to use AED machines. Now many more people will be able to respond effectively during emergencies in their local communities and learn to save lives.

Understanding the critical nature of CPR training, CPR Certification Plus has become a training site with the American Heart Association (AHA) to offer quality accredited life-saving courses. CPR Certification Plus works with authorized instructors who strictly adhere to AHA guidelines to provide participants with the most up-to-date techniques and knowledge.

CPR Certification Plus now provides nationwide CPR training classes designed for healthcare professionals, first responders, and members of the general public alike. Their classes cover essential topics like adult, child, and infant CPR, choking relief, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), as well as proper techniques for administering CPR, such as chest compressions, rescue breaths, and hand placement.Apart from the extensive BLS CPR training, CPR Certification Plus provides both in-person CPR training and hybrid CPR certification courses. The hybrid option combines online and in-person components, offering flexibility for individuals to acquire life-saving skills at their own pace and convenience, thereby increasing accessibility for all.”We are thrilled to expand our life-saving emergency training services nationwide,” said the founder of CPR Certification Plus. “Through offering American Heart Association CPR training, our goal is to equip individuals across the country with the skills and confidence needed to respond effectively in emergency situations. Being a training site with the AHA and following their curriculum ensures our participants are receiving only top-quality hands on CPR instruction. So we encourage everyone to find a CPR Class at CPRCertificationPlus.com.”

CPR Certification Plus is committed to providing unmatched training, and all instructors are certified professionals with extensive experience in emergency training. These CPR courses are specifically tailored to be engaging and interactive, using innovative teaching methods that maximize participants’ learning experiences.

Participants completing CPR training courses will receive an official certification card valid for two years to demonstrate proficiency in lifesaving techniques, and is widely recognized among employers, schools, and organizations alike.

For more inquiries and to learn more about the programs offered, visit their website at CPRCertificationPlus.com or email their support team at pr@cprcertificationplus.com.

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/cpr-certification-plus-now-offers-life-saving-emergency-training-nationwide/