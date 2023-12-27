BGW CPA, PLLC Announces Plans to Expand into Greenville, SC in Fall 2024

Growing Charlotte, NC-based accounting firm to open fourth location in Greenville, SC, providing convenient service to current and new customers throughout the Carolinas.

BGW CPA, PLLC has been a go-to accounting and business resource for North and South Carolina organizations for over 35 years. While technological advancements have allowed the firm to grow its customer base to include businesses nationwide, many are headquartered in the Carolinas. With so many clients working and doing business in the Greenville, SC area, BGW CPA, PLLC plans to open a new location in Greenville in Fall 2024.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BGW CPA, PLLC provides CPA and business strategy services to private and closely held businesses. With a mission to help clients achieve their business goals, BGW strives to over-deliver and exceed client expectations. Their team includes tax professionals, bookkeepers, M&A experts, wealth planners, and CPAs to help companies navigate a wide variety of business transactions. In addition to its facility in Charlotte, BGW has offices in Hendersonville and Myrtle Beach, SC. The Greenville location will be their fourth location.

“I am excited to announce that we will be opening a new office in Greenville next year,” remarked Adam Boatsman, Founder and Managing Partner for BGW CPA, PLLC. “We already have some wonderful clients in the area. The culture and extraordinary business market are a great fit for our company. We look forward to contributing to the economy and helping Greenville businesses to achieve their goals in 2024.”

In addition to bringing their accounting and business expertise to businesses in Greenville, SC, BGW will become a strong contributor to the community and the economy. Community involvement is valued at BGW, which often provides service and financial support to the communities where employees work and live. Additionally, the company will bring accounting job opportunities to the area. The company has plans to recruit future employees from nearby Clemson and Furman Universities.

“Our skilled and highly experienced employees are the lifeblood of our company,” remarked Boatsman. “Their knowledge and dedication to our clients make them an invaluable asset to our company. I am excited to have well-trained graduates nearby join our Greenville team. These rising accounting professionals are passionate about what they do and eager to learn and grow as they work alongside our seasoned experts.”

To learn more about accounting jobs at BGW CPA, PLLC, or how they help clients achieve their business goals, visit www.TrustBGW.com.

About BGW CPA, PLLC

BGW CPA, PLLC provides business advisory and certified public accounting services to support growth in the value of private, closely held businesses. They serve their clients by being proactive and delivering results that are tangible and make a real difference.