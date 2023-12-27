Rockwell Time Launches the Second Generation 50mm2 and 40mm2 Ahead of the Holidays

Utah watch manufacturer expands collection to include new variations on two of its signature timepieces, the 50mm2 and 40mm2, in time for holiday shopping.

Headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah, Rockwell Time has a reputation for designing and manufacturing nearly indestructible large-face watches. Their unique, trendsetting styles make Rockwell watches popular among entertainment stars, top athletes, and fashion leaders. Just in time for the 2023 holiday season, Rockwell launched the second generation of their top-selling 50mm2 and 40mm2 watches.

Since its founding in 2007, Rockwell Time has been designing and building uniquely fashionable watches with unparalleled durability and reliability. Every component they use and every timepiece they design lives up to this high standard, which allows the company to offer an unrivaled 2-year warranty on all their products. Available in a wide range of styles, from elite watches to tactical military watches with options for both analog and digital timekeeping, Rockwell’s collection appeals to a broad audience. The new second generation of the 50mm2 and 40mm2 provide even more options for gift giving this year.

“We are excited to see the second iteration of the 50mm2, hit store shelves,” remarked Rich Eggett, Founder of Rockwell Time. “It retains many of the core features and eye-catching aesthetics that customers have always loved about the 50mm2 with improvements in the watch’s inner workings. While not obvious from the outside, these upgrades will make the watch a popular choice for both style and longevity.”

The new 50mm2 or “50 squared” gets its name from the large 50mm by 50mm stainless steel square case — a standout feature of this watch. Inside, the Ronda Swiss 762 movement keeps the oversized hands of this watch running smoothly and accurately. The band is a marriage of a Continuum™ band with a Duraframe™ butterfly closure to keep the watch securely on the wrist regardless of the activity. Customers interested in the 50mm2 can choose from six color combinations featuring combinations of silver and black.

For those who prefer a smaller watch or have more petite wrists, the 40mm2 offers the same notable features in a smaller form factor. The 40mm by 40mm case houses a Swiss Ronda Caliber Movement. The second generation 40mm2 watch comes in black and silver.

“As large square face watches, the 50mm2 and the 40mm2 are truly unique,” stated Eggett. “It’s one of the first things customers notice when they see them. Over time, the features that make these watches truly great become more apparent, as they keep time exceptionally well and perform beautifully even when worn in extreme conditions. Whether buying it for themselves or a loved one, we are sure customers will be pleased with their purchase from Rockwell this holiday season.”

To find out more about Rockwell Time’s new 50mm2 and 40mm2 watches or explore their other durable timekeeping options, call 801-298-3016 or visit www.RockwellTime.com.

About Rockwell Time

Rockwell Time is a renowned action sports brand specializing in the design and production of unique, chic, high-quality watches. Available both offline and online at their official store, their products reflect the brand’s unique blend of style, spirit, and adventure.