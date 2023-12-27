Packer’s Pine Expands to Sell Pine Tar Soap on Amazon Canada

Creators of plant-derived, natural pine tar soap and hygiene products extend sales into Canada’s largest e-commerce market.

As the Canadian market shows increasing interest in naturally-derived, clean beauty and hygiene products, Packer’s Pine is seeing significant sales in the country. Canada is now the second-largest market for the company’s all-natural, pine-tar derived soaps. Packer’s Pine chose to partner with Amazon Canada to decrease shipping costs for their Canadian customers.

Packer’s Pine has been helping nature-loving people get clean with products that are “pure as the pines since 1869,” the year Daniel Packer, the company’s founder, sold his first bar of pine tar soap. They are committed to creating all-natural soap products free from harsh chemicals and fillers. As Canadians are known for their love of the rugged outdoors (hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, and skiing), they are an ideal audience for the company’s pine tar soap, body wash, and shampoo.

“Based on our website’s data, the Canadian market is growing very rapidly,” said David Zelken, Packer’s Pine President. “We wanted a way to provide our loyal Canadian customers with lower shipping rates on their pine tar product orders. Amazon Canada has provided a solution, with free shipping for Amazon Prime members and decreased rates for products shipped together.”

Amazon Canada customers can currently find The Original Pine Tar Soap and the Pine Tar Shampoo on the online marketplace. The Original Pine Tar Soap is naturally moisturizing and great for all skin types and everyday use. Pine Tar Shampoo cleans and softens hair and can soothe an itchy, dry scalp.

With an ongoing desire to lower shipping costs and make things easier for Canadian customers, Packer’s Pine is also working to facilitate more cost-effective direct website ordering for Canadians and expand into other Canadian markets. To learn more about Packer’s Pines’ natural pine tar products, visit www.PackersPine.com.

About Packer’s Pine

Packer’s Pine is the original maker of pine tar-based personal care products sold worldwide since 1869. They source the highest-grade pine tar and pine oil, combining them with complementary ingredients to ensure a premium product of the utmost quality and performance.