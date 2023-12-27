Author Brad Boring’s New Book, “The Eye Stone,” is a Riveting Sci-Fi Novel That Introduces Chief Scientist Tom Highlander, Who is Working on a Top-Secret Project

Brad Boring has completed his new book, “The Eye Stone”: a fascinating Sci-Fi novel that takes readers along with scientists Tom Highlander and Linda Ordella as they work to protect and save lives by detecting disasters weeks before they occur.

When he was twelve, in the seventh grade at Cleveland Junior High School, author Brad Boring was in a filmmaking class. All eight of his class members had to write a script, so he wrote “The Eye Stone.” It was originally to be a horror film, but later he changed it be a Sci-Fi story.

Boring writes, “It was a cool autumn day. Two men were hiking through Stoneridge Point. As they walked along the rocky terrain, they heard a whistling sound getting closer and closer. They looked up as a ball of fire streaked across the sky, exploding as it hit the ground about two miles from where the two men stood. They were astonished by what they saw. They went to search the area where it hit but found nothing.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brad Boring’s suspenseful tale follows the crew as an unexpected, out-of-this-world disaster occurs. Tom and his team put a hold on the top-secret project when they encounter the eye stone, a phenomenon so powerful and beyond their control that could destroy the entire earth. Tom and his team have encountered all types of disasters, but not such as this. It’s a race against time to save planet Earth.

