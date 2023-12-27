Author Roy Campbell’s New Book, “This Thing Called Marriage,” Explores the Common Pitfalls Couples Encounter and How to Avoid or Repair Them Before It’s Too Late

Roy Campbell, a prolific author who loves God and is passionate in helping others, has completed his new book, “This Thing Called Marriage”: a powerful collection of advice and tips to help couples navigate the ups and downs of marriage, while avoiding the foundational issues that often build over time and lead to divorce.

Campbell writes, “This book is written based on the experience of encouraging people who have been going through difficulties in their relationship and have made the same mistake more than one time. In the book, it is stated that we have a tendency of taking marriage and relationships for granted. Also, you will find the dos and the don’ts in marriage and relationships. Hope you don’t find it repulsive or derogatory but very helpful.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Roy Campbell’s enlightening guidebook will help couples to work through whatever issues might arise in their relationships, while also highlighting ideals and actions that often lead to marital strife and miscommunication. Through his writings, Campbell hopes to connect with those who may believe their marriages might be over and show them that there are ways to repair their problems if they are willing to put in the time and effort to learn and grow.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “This Thing Called Marriage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

