Sanderson Ford Honored for Unwavering Support of the Annual Shriners Golf Classic

El Zaribah Shrine Temple Expresses Profound Appreciation

In a heartfelt tribute, the El Zaribah Shrine Temple expresses its profound gratitude to Sanderson Ford for its unwavering support throughout the years. With heartfelt appreciation, the temple acknowledges and celebrates the invaluable contribution of Sanderson Ford to its mission and the Annual Shriners Golf Classic.

Sanderson Ford’s unwavering commitment to upholding the temple’s mission has been nothing short of extraordinary. Their steadfast dedication has fueled the temple’s drive and strengthened its resolve to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children in need. Sanderson Ford has truly become an indispensable part of this charitable journey.

The unwavering support of Sanderson Ford has played a pivotal role in the success of the Annual Shriners Golf Classic. Their generosity has allowed the event to reach new heights, bringing smiles to countless children’s faces. Sponsors like Sanderson Ford enable the temple to continue its mission of providing hope, healing, and care.

Beyond the golf course, Sanderson Ford’s sponsorship resonates deeply in the temple’s efforts to support Shriners Children’s Hospitals across the nation. Their partnership reinforces the temple’s commitment to this noble cause, empowering them to make a lasting impact on the lives of children and their families. Together, they are working towards a brighter, healthier future for those in need.

As the El Zaribah Shrine Temple expresses its gratitude, it also looks ahead to the future with hope and anticipation. The partnership between the temple and Sanderson Ford exemplifies the power of collaboration for a greater purpose. They are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the positive impact they can continue to create together.

For those interested in learning more about the El Zaribah Shrine Temple and opportunities for future collaboration, information can be found at www.shrinersgolf.com or by reaching out via email at shrinersgolfaz@gmail.com or elzaribahsandbaggersclub@gmail.com.

Once again, the temple extends its deepest appreciation to Sanderson Ford for their unwavering support, and they eagerly anticipate many more years of partnership in service to their shared mission.

