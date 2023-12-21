Space World Group Launches Their Next Venture, Constl – A Visionary Digital Network Infrastructure Service, After Brookfield-Backed Invit Acquires STIPL (Space Teleinfra Pvt. Ltd.)

In a bold leap towards the future, Space World group today announced the launch of Constl, a cutting-edge venture established in 2023. Focused on realizing an enduring vision, Constl is committed to providing world-class digital infrastructure solutions specifically tailored to connect people, businesses, and communities across the globe.

The launch comes in the backdrop of a landmark move in 2021 that proved to be a defining year for Space World Group as Brookfield-sponsored Tower Infrastructure Trust (Tower InvIT) successfully acquired Space Teleinfra Pvt Ltd (STIPL), valuing the acquisition at an impressive 150 million USD.

Embark on a Visionary Journey with Constl and empowering Digital Connectivity

In the wake of India’s rapid digital transformation, Constl is poised to empower businesses with comprehensive nationwide coverage, offering business critical connectivity infrastructure.

Currently in India, there is scarcity of good quality fiber as current fiber is built for access for dedicated customer set. There is a need for high-capacity and reliable network infrastructure which is flexible & scalable as per customer needs.

In alignment with the national objective of achieving Digital India, Constl is committed to empowering businesses with seamless and robust digital connectivity. The venture envisions providing unparalleled network infrastructure, facilitating top-notch data connectivity to propel businesses forward in the digital era.

Services Offered

Mr. Ankit Goel, Founder & Chairman of Space World Group stated, “Constl’s primary goal is to provide services that set the industry standard, aiming to stand out prominently among its peers. We want to give the flexibility of bandwidth specification, consumption model & scale at user convenience to our customers and business partners.”

Key Offerings

The key services that they offer include on-demand services with ~100% uptime & low latency, configuration of paths and automated purchase of connectivity services. They also specialise in connecting key digital hubs and own their dedicated fiber network that provides for better control, quality, scalability & predictability of services.

Among other offerings they also provide dark fiber, private lines, low latency connectivity solutions, CLS black-haul and cloud interconnect services.

However, the most ground-breaking of all is their DIaaS (Digital Infrastructure as a Service) platform. With its engaging interface for handling all kinds of networking requirements, a customer-centric UI/UX providing transparency, control, analytics, speedy delivery of services, it is a unique platform that will give control to businesses. It is the only neutral platform in the market with its own high-end fiber assets; enabling it to provide best-in- class service to Telcos, OTTs, ISPs, Data Centers, government projects & more.

Radhey R Sharma, Co-Founder & Director of Space World Group talks of continued growth and connectivity excellence stating, “As a part of the Space World Group, Constl aligns itself with the group’s commitment to create a scalable, seamless, and unparalleled digital infrastructure. With its launch, we aim to solve the reliability, latency and scalability issues for our customers and business partners. The need for a reliable fiber connectivity infrastructure will now be more than ever owing to the evolution of generative AI models, Data Center expansions and 5G network rollouts. Constl plans to be the largest neutral optical fiber network player in the country inspired to simplify the connectivity business.”

Looking Ahead: A Connected Tomorrow

With the establishment of Constl, Space World Group positions itself at the forefront of the services offered to the telecommunications industry, shaping the future of connectivity in India. The Group continues to charter its course towards excellence, innovation, reliability, seamless customer experiences and a steadfast commitment to advancing digital connectivity infrastructure nationwide.

Timing is everything

Constl will be one of the largest digital connectivity infrastructure platform of India and has a capex plan of USD 500 mn

The data growth story being very promising in India, building a right platform at the right time becomes imperative. For the purpose, the business plan needs c. USD 500 mn. Space World Group is infusing initial capital in Constl for dark fiber roll-out and active infrastructure.

SpaceWorld has already started the roll out for c. 2,000 kms of fiber network in select Metro cities and National Long-Distance lines and significant capacity will be online by H1 CY2024. Also, they have made a significant progress towards the network interface readiness and started procurement of active network equipment. The company is getting an exceptional interest from the potential customers for the current roll-out and is working closely with their technology planning teams for route mapping.