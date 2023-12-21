Raffles Udaipur Presents “Toast to 2024”: A Luxurious Two-Day New Year Extravaganza

As the world anticipates the arrival of 2024, Raffles Udaipur cordially invites you to experience Toast to 2024, an exquisite two-day celebration, unfolding on the serene canvas of their private island. Here, amidst the splendour of timeless elegance and bespoke services, Raffles Udaipur promises an unrivalled New Years’ experience.

Commence your journey into the New Year with a touch of grandeur. As you step into the realm of Raffles Udaipur, the Lakeshore welcome and majestic boat ride to the mystical island sets the tone for the opulent experience that awaits.On the 30thand 31stof December, embrace the allure of the gracious Flamingo Signature Room with Garden at an exclusive special rate. Find respite in the lap of luxury, where tranquillity meets indulgence.

Prepare for an opulent dining experience at The Dining Room, where culinary maestros craft an exquisite feast inspired by the flavors of the season. Delight your senses with a curated selection of premium liquors available all day to complement your meal. Join our esteemed General Manager for an intimate cocktail get together at the Palladian Gate on December 31st. Travel through the enchanting Great Park, where a vibrant New Year’s celebration awaits, resonating with melodious tunes, captivating dance, and boundless high spirits. Embark on a gourmet journey with an extravagant Gala Dinner, accompanied by an endless variety of beverages, ensuring a night of nothing but luxury and indulgence.

Families are invited to enjoy a dedicated Kids Entertainment Area, ensuring a delightful and family-friendly celebration. Dance into the New Year with a live band performance, followed by the rhythmic beats of the talented singer Mansheel Gujral and DJ Lavnish and feel the energy of the night as you welcome the dawn of 2024.

Toast to 2024 Inclusions on 31st December:

Lunch at The Dining Room

Liquor for all meal periods

Cocktails with GM on 31st December at the Palladian Gate

New Year Party at Great Park

Gala Dinner and Drinks

Kids Entertainment Area

Live Performance Band

Live DJ

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to make your New Year’s celebration truly exceptional. Secure your Flamingo Signature Room with Garden for both the 30th and 31st of December, and let Raffles Udaipur redefine your expectations of luxury and indulgence, while you bid adieu to 2023 in style.