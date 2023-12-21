“Ishaan is such a complex character yet so simple”, Shantanu Maheshwari on Campus Beats S3

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently launched the third season of its teen drama series, Campus Beats. The final season of Campus Beats is filled with romance, mystery, and dancing, as well as exploring the chemistry between Ishaan and Netra. The series not only focuses on the art of dance but also takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions! Shantanu Maheshwari portrays the role of Ishaan in the series. He aces the role of a multifaceted boy, a bad boy with a nice heart and who wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Shantanu candidly spoke about his experiences and the hurdles he faced during the shoot. He shared, “The experience has been amazing, overwhelming at times. It was very challenging but I was mentally prepared for it and that is why I loved and enjoyed every part of it. Speaking about challenging scenes, I would say most of them were difficult, given the restrictions of time and location. But If I have to pinpoint a few then definitely it will be the season 2 finale scene, and ‘the choose your love’ scene. At the same time, the whole character was tough to crack initially because Ishaan is such a complex character yet so simple, overall it was really fun. I think if you are mentally prepared for something, it will be easier for you to strike and deliver without having to ponder too much.”

Campus Beats S3 features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles. The third season is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV available on Amazon’s shopping app, on Fire TV, and on Play Store.