U GRO CAPITAL AND LAGHU UDYOG BHARATI TO EMPOWER RAJASTHAN’S MSMEs Launches Pan-India Awareness Campaign to Educate Small Businesses on Government Schemes and Promote Digital Credit across the Country.

U GRO Capital, a leading DataTech NBFC focused on MSME lending, has joined forces with Laghu Udyog Bharati, an organization dedicated to supporting and promoting micro-enterprises to conduct a seminar in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as part of their nationwide initiative to educate small businesses on government schemes and promote digital credit. This eventis the first of 100 planned seminars, aimed to raise awareness and provide education to micro-enterprises in India regarding government schemes, digital credit, and strategies for success in an evolving business landscape. This is a pivotal step in empowering micro-enterprises across the country.

The credit landscape for MSMEs in Rajasthan is undergoing a positive transformation and Jodhpur, the Sun City, holds immense potential for MSME growth. Rajasthan is home to over 6 lakh MSMEs, which provide employment to over 37 lakh people and has long been the backbone of the country’s economy. U GRO Capital, with its strong presence in key cities such as Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur, Bikaner, and Udaipur, as well as over 20 micro-locations across Rajasthan, is committed to supporting MSMEs in their growth journey. The company extends credit to MSMEs in Barmer, Pali, Sumerpur, and Jaitaran around Jodhpur, contributing to the economic development of these regions.

U GRO Capital’s innovative financial products and proprietary underwriting model, GRO Score 3.0, position it as a valuable partner in extending cashflow-based lending to Rajasthan’s MSMEs. Rajasthan, with its vibrant economic activities, stands to benefit significantly from these educational initiatives, fostering a conducive environment for MSMEs to thrive.

Mr. Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of U GRO Capital, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Our mission at U GRO Capital is to empower small businesses across India. Jodhpur, with its dynamic MSME ecosystem, holds immense potential for growth. Through this seminar and our partnership with Laghu Udyog Bharati, we aim to equip local businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary for success in the digital era.”

Shri Ghanshyam Ojha, President of Laghu Udyog Bharati, added, “Laghu Udyog Bharati is committed to supporting micro-enterprises, and our collaboration with U GRO Capital aligns seamlessly with our vision. The seminar in Jodhpur marks the beginning of a transformative journey, bringing government schemes and digital credit solutions directly to the doorstep of MSMEs in Rajasthan.”

The seminar in Jodhpur marks the beginning of a nationwide effort to empower India’s MSMEs, and U GRO Capital and Laghu Udyog Bharati are confident that the knowledge-sharing initiatives will contribute significantly to the growth and success of micro-enterprises across the state and country.