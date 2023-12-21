Associated Designs – Step into Timeless Elegance: Discover the Midland House Plan

Embark on a journey into elevated living with the Midland House Plan, where classic elegance intertwines effortlessly with modern comforts. This single-story masterpiece, spanning 1970 square feet, beckons you through a charming covered porch into a world of refined design and thoughtful luxury. Imagine 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an attached 2-car front-load garage harmoniously fused into a residence that transcends the ordinary. Step inside to discover vaulted ceilings, a cozy corner fireplace, and a kitchen that invites culinary creativity. The Midland isn’t just a house; it’s an invitation to a life well-lived, a sanctuary where every detail is meticulously crafted to redefine the essence of home.

The Midland is an exquisite one-story residence that seamlessly combines timeless elegance with modern comfort. With a comfortable 1970 square feet, this home offers a perfect balance of spaciousness and intimacy, featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an attached 2-car front-load garage.

Approaching the Midland, the eye is drawn to the charming ranch exterior, a harmonious blend of lap siding and brick. A welcoming covered porch with thoughtfully crafted railings invites you inside, setting the tone for the warm and inviting atmosphere that awaits.

Upon entering, the vaulted entryway unfolds into an open-concept layout, showcasing the dining room to the right with a stepped ceiling, adding a touch of sophistication. Straight ahead, the vaulted great room beckons with its cozy corner fireplace, creating a focal point for gatherings. The open-concept design allows for informal yet distinct areas, ensuring a sense of togetherness without sacrificing privacy.

The well-appointed kitchen is a culinary haven, featuring ample counter space, a convenient center island with a cooktop, and a wall pantry for organized storage. Nestled to the right is a morning room, providing an ideal spot for sipping that first cup of coffee or enjoying a leisurely breakfast before a busy day.

The left side of the floor plan is dedicated to all four bedrooms, ensuring tranquility and privacy for restful nights. The vaulted owner’s suite, occupying the back of the home, boasts a private bath with twin sinks, a separate soaking tub and shower, and a generously sized walk-in closet. Direct access to the back patio from the owner’s suite allows for seamless indoor-outdoor living, providing a tranquil retreat.

In every corner, the Midland exudes thoughtful design, offering a harmonious blend of elegance and practicality. This home is not just a residence; it’s a sanctuary where timeless design and modern living coalesce to create a haven of comfort and style.

The Midland 30-052 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.