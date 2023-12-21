Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson Releases Second Installment Of The Popular Affirmed Series

The “Affirmed Vol. 2: 365 Positive Thoughts & Actions to Start Your Day” daily manifestation journal provides one year’s worth of affirmations and lessons to help guide its readers to success

DALLAS – Dec. 20, 2023 – PRLog — Just in time for the holidays and new year planning, best-selling author and career coach Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson, releases her highly anticipated book, “Affirmed Vol. 2: 365 Positive Thoughts & Actions to Start Your Day” to provide a blueprint to individuals looking to embrace the power of positive talk and manifestation. Now available for sale on the Amazon platform, the book is a daily source of inspiration that comes complete with an affirmation, scripture, lesson, and journal lines for every day of the week. Affirmed is transformative and empowering body of work that serves as a beacon of inspiration, guiding readers on a profound journey to discover and unleash their untapped potential and becoming one step closer to walking in their purpose authentically and unapologetically.

In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, “Affirmed Vol. 2” emerges as a powerful source of motivation, providing readers with the tools and insights needed to overcome obstacles, set audacious goals, and create a life of purpose and fulfillment. Drawing from Dr. Polote-Williamson’s personal experiences and the wisdom she has garnered over the years as an in demand thought leader and success expert, the book offers practical strategies for personal development and success through self-improvement and manifestation.

“When I began the journey of creating Affirmed Vol. 2 I knew that my audience was eager to have a plan of action that spoke to them in a practical manner and provided them with the insight and direction that they needed to usher in their success,” says Dr. Polote-Williamson. “Just as Affirmed Vol. 1 changed the lives of the over 33,000 people that purchased the first installment of this transformative series, volume two will take readers to a place of introspection and inspiration and help them reach the levels of success that they so rightfully deserve.”

Key Features of “Affirmed Vol. 2” Include:

Proven Strategies: The book presents a comprehensive toolkit of proven strategies to help readers navigate challenges, overcome self-doubt, and achieve their dreams.

Practical Exercises: “Affirmed Vol. 2” is not just a book to read but a guide for action. Readers will find practical exercises and activities to apply the principles discussed, ensuring tangible results in their lives.

Mindset Mastery: The book explores the power of mindset and provides actionable steps to cultivate a positive and resilient mindset that is essential for personal growth.

Life-Changing Insights: With a blend of motivational wisdom and practical insights, Dr. Polote-Williamson imparts life-changing lessons that empower readers to take control of their destinies and design the life they desire.

“Affirmed Vol. 2” was written with the intention of inspiring individuals to break free from limitations, discover their true potential, and embark on a journey of personal transformation. The book is a roadmap for anyone seeking to live a life of purpose, passion, and fulfillment and is available now at via the online retailer Amazon.

For additional information please visit www.cherylpwilliamson.com.