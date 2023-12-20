Hong Kong – EPD to launch 2023-24 Natural Christmas Trees Recycling Programme

EPD to launch 2023-24 Natural Christmas Trees Recycling Programme *****************************************************************



To encourage recycling and upcycling of yard waste in the community, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) today (December 20) called on members of the public and commercial and industrial (C&I) organisations to recycle natural Christmas trees (NCTs) intended for disposal under 2023-24 NCTs Recycling Programme. The Programme arrangements are as follows:

Collection period: January 3 to 7, 2024 (five days)

Collection points: The following Central Collection Point and District Collection Points



Central Collection Point (CCP) Address Telephone Collection time Y·PARK Nim Wan Road, Tsang Tsui, Tuen Mun (the left-side entrance about 50 metres before the entrance of the West New Territories Landfill) 5743 9221 9am to 6pm District Collection Points (DCPs)

(including the EPD’s Recycling Stations and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department’s Public Refuse Collection Points (RCPs)) Address Telephone Collection Time (Only household NCTs 2 metres tall or below will be accepted.) Hong Kong Island 1. GREEN@EASTERN 30 Oi Shun Road, Shau Kei Wan 2778 2330 8am to 6pm 2. GREEN@WAN CHAI 6 Wan Shing Street, Wan Chai 2811 1567 3. Ap Lei Chau Municipal Services Building RCP Ap Lei Chau Municipal Services Building, 8 Hung Shing Street, Ap Lei Chau Not applicable 7am to 11.30pm 4. Arbuthnot Road RCP Junction of Arbuthnot Road and Caine Road, Central 6.30am to 11pm 5. Paterson Street RCP Junction of Paterson Street and Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay 6.30am to 11.30pm Kowloon 6. GREEN@KWUN TONG 27 Sheung Yee Road, Kowloon Bay 2776 5700 8am to 6pm 7. GREEN@SHAM SHUI PO 339 Tung Chau Street, Sham Shui Po 2522 4388 8. Sai Yee Street (Flower Market Road) RCP 188 Sai Yee Street, Mong Kok Not applicable 6.30am to 11pm New Territories 9. GREEN@SHA TIN 10 On Ping Street, Shek Mun 2285 9433 8am to 6pm 10. GREEN@YUEN LONG 65 Tin Wah Road, Tin Shui Wai 2617 0117 11. GREEN@TUEN MUN 9 Tuen Yee Street, Tuen Mun 2496 4288 12. GREEN@KWAI TSING 12 Tam Kon Shan Road, Tsing Yi 3905 4840 13. GREEN@TAI PO 25 Dai Wah Street, Tai Po 3614 0598 14. GREEN@ISLANDS 1 Chung Mun Road, Tung Chung 2499 2308 15. GREEN@SAI KUNG 3 Po Lam Lane, Tseung Kwan O 2727 7330

Note: If members of the public and C&I organisations have to recycle NCTs before January 3 or during 8 to 20, 2024, please deliver them to Y·PARK during operating hours (9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, except public holidays).

An EPD spokesman said to facilitate public participation, the collection time for all DCPs will be extended. The NCTs collected and other yard waste will be turned into various recyclable products at Y·PARK to facilitate their reuse, recycling or upcycling into decorations, wooden furniture, wood art products and more.

The Programme is limited to the recycling of NCTs, and all lighting, plastic stands, decorations and tape on the NCTs should be removed before delivery to facilitate the subsequent recycling processes. The public are also encouraged to replant small potted plants such as poinsettias, and keep artificial Christmas trees and other festival decorations for reuse to help reduce waste and conserve resources.

An e-certificate will be issued to the participants who deliver NCTs to the CCP or the Recycling Stations for recycling. Participants will also receive a gift upon delivery of NCTs to the Recycling Stations while stocks last. For details of the NCTs Recycling Programme, please visit the Hong Kong Waste Reduction website at www.wastereduction.gov.hk/en-hk/article/2023-24-natural-christmas-trees-recycling-programme.

The EPD also welcomes other organisations and associations to provide recycling services for NCTs to help the public and C&I organisations to participate and enhance waste reduction efforts for all.