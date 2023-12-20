Hong Kong – Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on December 20, 2023

Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on December 20, 2023
The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:
Result of the tenders of the People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on December 20, 2023:
|Tender Result
|Tender Date
|:
|December 20, 2023
|Bills available for Tender
|:
|Six-month RMB Bills
|Issuer
|:
|The People’s Bank of China
|Issue Number
|:
|BCHKFP23026
|Issue Date
|:
|December 22, 2023
|Maturity Date
|:
|June 21, 2024 (or the closest coupon payment date)
|Application Amount
|:
|RMB 24,839 million
|Issue Amount
|:
|RMB 5,000 million
|Average accepted Coupon Rate
|:
|2.71 %
|Highest accepted Coupon Rate
(Bills’ Coupon)
|:
|2.80 %
|Lowest accepted Coupon Rate
|:
|1.50 %
|Allocation Ratio (At Highest accepted Coupon Rate)
|:
|Approximately 40.26 %