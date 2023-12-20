Hong Kong – Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on December 20, 2023

Dec 20, 2023 | International

Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on December 20, 2023

*******************************************************************************


The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:
 
     Result of the tenders of the People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on December 20, 2023:
 

Tender Result
*******************************************************************
     
Tender Date : December 20, 2023
     
Bills available for Tender : Six-month RMB Bills
     
Issuer : The People’s Bank of China
     
Issue Number : BCHKFP23026
     
Issue Date : December 22, 2023
     
Maturity Date : June 21, 2024 (or the closest coupon payment date)
     
Application Amount : RMB 24,839 million
     
Issue Amount : RMB 5,000 million
     
Average accepted Coupon Rate : 2.71 %
     
Highest accepted Coupon Rate
(Bills’ Coupon)		 : 2.80 %
     
Lowest accepted Coupon Rate : 1.50 %
     
Allocation Ratio (At Highest accepted Coupon Rate) : Approximately 40.26 %