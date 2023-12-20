BidsCube Teams Up with Pixalate to Combat Ad Fraud and Create Even More Transparent Programmatic Solutions

The partnership aims to address the growing concerns surrounding ad fraud within the programmatic advertising space, providing publishers and advertisers with a more secure and trustworthy environment. This collaboration reinforces BidsCube’s dedication to providing safe and compliant programmatic advertising solutions that align with the needs of the digital advertising industry.

“As the programmatic advertising continues to evolve, addressing ad fraud and ensuring transparency has become paramount for success,” said Dmytro Chebakov, CEO of BidsCube. “Our collaboration with Pixalate reflects our commitment to delivering trustworthy and secure programmatic advertising solutions. By integrating Pixalate’s advanced ad fraud protection tools, we are taking a substantial step towards creating a more transparent ecosystem that benefits advertisers and publishers.”

Pixalate’s sophisticated tools for protecting against ad fraud will smoothly integrate into BidsCube’s programmatic ecosystem, enhancing the company’s comprehensive quality approach powered by AI and machine learning. The partnership is designed to improve the overall transparency of programmatic advertising, ensuring that BidsCube partners get the value they expect while holding the integrity of the digital ecosystem.

“Our partnership with BidsCube provides their customers with comprehensive fraud detection and prevention solutions,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. “We are encouraged by their proactive approach in creating a programmatic advertising ecosystem built on transparency, efficiency, and quality.”

About BidsCube

BidsCube is a full-stack AdTech company developing a programmatic ecosystem to make digital advertising simple and accessible for everyone. Offering adaptable programmatic solutions, the company empowers market players to harness the best of AdTech. With global trust from hundreds of partners, BidsCube offers advertisers and publishers feature-rich products with a top-notch user experience.

www.bidscube.com

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com