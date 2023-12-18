WiseCleaner Announces Christmas Software Giveaway Campaign

WiseCleaner, a leading provider of system utility and security software, is excited to announce its Christmas Giveaway Campaign. In the spirit of the holiday season, WiseCleaner is offering a free giveaway of its popular software-Wise Video Converter, along with other 6 partner apps.

Wise Video Converter is renowned for its ability to convert all formats of videos so that they can be played on all devices. It’s an easy and fast software that allows users to convert all popular video formats without losing quality.

In addition to Wise Video Converter, the giveaway includes 6 other partner Windows apps, providing a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance your digital life. These apps are All-In-One Password Recovery Pro, AOMEI Partition Assistant, Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 9, AVS Video ReMaker, MOVIEJACK and WinX MediaTrans, which ranges from system utilities to security software, offering a wide array of features to improve system performance and user productivity.

This giveaway campaign is a part of WiseCleaner’s commitment to giving back to its user community and spreading holiday cheer. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for users to get their hands on some high-quality software for free.

How to get the free software gift

To participate in the giveaway, simply visit the WiseCleaner website and follow the instructions. The campaign is live now and will run until the end of December.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to get Wise Video Converter and 6 other amazing apps for free. Join the WiseCleaner Christmas Giveaway Campaign today!

About WiseCleaner

Since 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.