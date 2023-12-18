Washington, D.C. (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2023

SADAELS (Argentina)

At the crossroads of European sophistication and Argentine allure, Juan Hernandez Daels masterfully orchestrated a tribute to femininity. An alumnus of Antwerp’s illustrious Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Daels’ brand SADAELS has been turning heads within the Argentine and European fashion diaspora since 2015. His recent oeuvre marked a stylish revival of key trends from the 2000s, featuring sculpted dresses, meticulously hand-woven macramé tops, daring pants with hip cut-outs, and evocative backless blouses.

Arzu Kaprol (Turkey)

Arzu Kaprol, a formidable presence in the Turkish fashion scene since 1995, continually leads her industry with her revolutionary fashion technologies. Her collection reaffirmed her reputation as a boundary-pushing visionary, with architectural shapes, exploratory silhouettes, and innovative material choices taking precedence. Her alluring assortment of leather garments enhanced feminine charm, accented with semi-transparent materials, luxuriant velvet, and shimmering tinsel.

David Tlale (South Africa)

Iconic South African designer, David Tlale, orchestrated a notable presentation with every model parading in unison before featuring individual ensembles. Tlale’s chromatic collection harmonized casual and evening wear, expertly fusing gossamer lace with sequined details. His show featured men in corseted forms and dapper bow blouses, while women floated down the runway in multi-layered, floor-length dresses awash with vibrant prints. He deftly intermingled daring elements with superlative tailoring, projecting an effortless chic.

陳宇CHNNYU (China)

Founded in Xiamen in 2014, 陳宇CHNNYU has been recognized as China’s top womenswear designer and gathered accolades including a prestigious China Jinding Award nomination. His assembly at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit showcased his knack for reinventing classic silhouettes with vibrant colors, leading-edge prints, and tactile textures. Winning the limelight were his oversized puff coats, retro-styled wide-leg jeans, and deconstructed denim jackets, reflecting the brand’s contemporary appeal.

AL•DRI•E (Indonesia)

Promoting sustainable fashion, Indonesian designer Aldrie Indrayana breathes a second life into used items, transforming them into distinct pieces. His collection at the Moscow’s BRICS+ Fashion Summit projected his proclivity for an edgy, grunge-inspired style. His designs, beautifully crafted with vibrant dark hues, subtly provocative humor, and Gothic nuances came to life on the runway. Showcasing layered ensembles complemented by intricate hairdos, audacious make-up, and nonconformist accessories, he successfully presented a memorable fashion narrative.

These admired designers left attendees at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit spellbound, celebrating their unique takes on fashion and innovative craftsmanship. From Juan Hernandez Daels’ ode to the female form to 陳宇CHNNYU’s blend of classic and contemporary, their distinct visions left an indelible mark on the global fashion tapestry.