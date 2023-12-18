Netnology Joins the Cisco Professional Services Partner Program

Netnology, a leading Solution & Software integrator, announced today that it has been selected to join the Cisco Professional Services Partner (PSP) Program. By qualifying for the Professional Service Program, Netnology is being recognized for its strong continuous investment in Cisco’s training and technology, and commitment to providing exceptional service and support to Cisco customers. Cisco’s Professional Services Partner Program is designed to help enterprise, service provider and small/medium customers keep in step with the rapid pace of change required by today’s business environment.

The Cisco PSP Program offers qualified partners the opportunity to deliver professional services for planning, design, implementation, operation, and optimization of complex end-to-end networking solutions. Customers who choose to work with a Cisco Professional Services Partner receive the highest level of technical knowledge and support. Nenology’s inclusion in the Cisco PSP Program highlights its commitment to consistently providing top-notch support to customers.

Members in the Cisco PSP Program are required to complete rigorous capability assessments, and demonstrate expertise in specific Cisco technologies and solutions. Qualified PSP companies demonstrate customer satisfaction through ongoing measurements and make significant investments in the continued development and enhancement of professional services skills, enabling them to deliver market-leading service and support to customers.

About Netnology

Netnology is a solution & software integrator specializing in Software Defined (SDx), Cloud, Security and Full-Stack Observability (FSO) solutions. Netnology was formed to help solve key technology challenges faced by customers as they go through the digital transformation of their networks from traditional (hardware-centric) environments to more hybrid cloud networks and software-centric solutions to evolve their business. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, with regional offices in Dallas, Texas, Reston, Virginia and Dubai, UAE. It also has a state-of-the-art Netnology SDx Innovation Labs (nSIL) in Dallas.

Learn more about Netnology at www.netnology.io, or contact us at info@netnology.io.

About Cisco

Cisco Systems, Inc., commonly known as Cisco, is an American-based multinational digital communications technology conglomerate corporation headquartered in San Jose, California. Cisco develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. Cisco is one of the largest technology companies in the world, ranking 82nd on the Fortune 100 with over $51 billion in revenue.